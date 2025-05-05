The Department of Agriculture supplies county assessment offices with use values annually. The county has the option to implement these values or use lower values. Agricultural Use and Agricultural Reserve values are based upon the income approach for land appraisal. This standard appraisal technique defines the agricultural use value of a tract of land as the present value of the income stream it can generate when put to its best agricultural use. Forest Reserve values are based on the average value of timber in a particular county, or the average value of six timber types by county.

The updated Clean & Green Use Value, which are no longer divided into subcategories, are based on individual soils. A complete list of the soils in the Commonwealth was provided by the USDA, NRCS State Soil Scientist. This list is divided by county and being provided to you as a link. Act 319 requires that the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture provide assessors with use values annually.

