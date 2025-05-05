Ram Testing Program

An index ratio will be used to rank rams at the conclusion of the test for sale eligibility. Each breed will sell separately. Approximately the top 75% within any breed and/or breed group will sell. Some of the information available for the buyers and sellers of the rams includes:

breeder's name and address

sire and dam

birth type

test average daily gain

weight/day of age

fat thickness

shoulder height

loineye area

scrotal circumference

Why should I Buy Performance-Tested Rams?

The information generated in a performance-testing program for rams provides valuable selection tools to increase productivity and profitability for a sheep flock. The selection of potential sires in the sheep flock is one of the most important management decisions that are made.



Recent Survey

A recent survey among buyers of rams at the Pennsylvania Ram Test sale has indicated the value of using performance-tested rams. Nearly one-third of the respondents indicated there was at least a 20% improvement in production with these rams, and over half of these sheep breeders said there was at least a 5% increase. Individual results may vary, but information generated in a performance-testing program has great value in making selection decisions that are so vital to profitability.