Bull Testing Program

Bulls, which complete the test, may be selected to be sold at auction on the last Friday in March. Bulls which rank in the top 70%-75% of the test group on an index of performance traits after meeting minimum standards for health and structural soundness, are usually sold. Sale costs are borne by the consignor as outlined in the nomination application.



Why Should I Buy Performance Tested Bulls?

The information generated by the testing program provides valuable selection tools to increase productivity and profitability in a beef herd. The selection of potential herd sires is one of the most important decisions made in the cow-calf enterprise.



Field Study

A recent field study in Pennsylvania has shown bulls of known genetic value compared to those with no information available increased calf weaning weights by more than 70 pounds per calf! Individual results will vary from farm to farm, but the advantage of using genetic information for selection is well documented. Surveys show more than 75% of buyers of Pennsylvania Livestock Evaluation Center (LEC) performance-tested bulls have realized an increase in productivity in their herds, and nearly half of these managers say the increase was more than 25% over other bulls!

How much more is a performance-tested bull worth?

Suppose a tested bull will increase weaning weights by 10% in a 30-cow herd in 4 years of use. Using an 80% weaning rate for those 4 years and a base weaning weight of 500 pounds per calf means the tested bull will produce 5000 more pounds of calf to sell. At a conservative average value of $.80 per pound, this makes the tested bull worth $4000 more than another bull in just 4 years of use! An additional added value will be realized through the increased genetic merit of any retained daughters.