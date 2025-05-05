The Bureau of Food Safety touches every Pennsylvanian and even those beyond. We work with other regulatory agencies including federal, county and local, the citizens, farmers and industry to provide the safest, best quality food products possible. We respond to food related emergencies throughout the state including fires in food facilities, food truck wrecks, floods and power loss in food facilities. We are involved in any food-borne illness investigation and recalls to remove potentially hazardous food from the consumer's access. We strive to both regulate and educate those we come in contact with, by providing the most up-to-date information on food safety.
Food Safety Tips
Understanding that food safety begins with informed choices, the Bureau strives to provide consumers with resources to safely operate and consume food throughout the state.
For more food safety tips, visit the FDA's website.
Food Recall Notices
A food recall occurs when there is reason to believe a food is unsafe to consume and may cause consumers to become ill. A food recall can be initiated by government agencies, manufacturers or distributors.
For the latest updates on food recalls and alerts, visit the FDA's recall feed.