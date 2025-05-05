Organic Center of Excellence

Connect with technical assistance providers offering guidance and support on organic production, certification, conservation practices, and business development resources.

The Rodale Institute is a nonprofit organization based in Kutztown, PA that provides farm consultations, OSP assistance, inspection preparations, recordkeeping guidance, training, online educational materials, and many other services. To learn more about Rodale Institute services please visit their website at the link below.

TeamAg, based in Lancaster County, PA provides crop consulting, agricultural planning & permitting, regenerative agriculture consulting, and engineering & land planning. To learn more about TeamAg services please visit their website at the link below.

Team Ag: Home - TeamAg Inc

PASA sustainable agriculture is a nonprofit that supports sustainable farms and equitable food systems through farmer-driven education, research, and community. PASA provides farmer training & development, farm-based research, technical assistance & outreach, and many other services. Please visit their website at the link below to learn more about their services, conferences, and educational events.

PASA Sustainable Agriculture: Home - Pasa Sustainable Agriculture

PA Farm Link is a nonprofit organization focused on making connections that secure the future of farming in Pennsylvania. PA Farm Link provides farm succession services, maintains a land-linking database, and hosts a farmer resource hub from business planning to veteran resources. To learn more about PA Farm Link please visit their website at the link below.

PA Farm Link: PA Farm Link | Non-Profit Organization Helping PA Farmers

The Agricultural Business Development Center (ABDC) was established as a part of the 2019 Pennsylvania Farm Bill. The Agricultural Business Development Center is focused on enhancing the long-term vitality of Pennsylvania farms by providing support for business planning, farm transition, strategic expansion, and diversification of agricultural production. To learn more about these initiatives please refer to the ABDC page for additional resources.

Agricultural Business Development Center Agricultural Business Development Center | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

For additional organic resources and education please refer to the PA Preferred Organic webpage.