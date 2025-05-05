Mission Statement
The Pennsylvania Organic Center of Excellence will create greater positive social engagement, from the farmer to the consumer, in the Commonwealth’s organic agriculture supply chain to drive market expansion. For new and existing organic operations, the Center will act as a gateway to research, services, resources, and technical assistance. The Center will pave the way for transition and access to market opportunities, while upholding the highest standards of integrity within the USDA National Organic Program.
Vision Statement
We envision a future where Pennsylvania's thriving organic agriculture industry leads the nation with an informed consumer base, diverse and responsive supply chains, viable infrastructure, and profitable organic farms. Organic agriculture is an inclusive and foundational industry where Pennsylvania's food and ecosystems, urban and rural communities, and economy are all healthy, enhanced, and regenerative.
Contact
For Any Additional Questions please contact,
Delilah Harne Higgins
Email: Dharnehigg@pa.gov
Phone: 717-783-2320
Organics in Pennsylvania
Organic agriculture is one of the fastest-growing segments of food production nationally. Pennsylvania is well-positioned to lead in organic dairy, poultry, and grain production. Pennsylvania Currently leads in Organic Mushrooms and Organic Poultry/Livestock. The Commonwealth is home to over 1,600 certified organic operations with more than 100,000 acres certified organic. Pennsylvania has seen an increase in organic product sales, growing 789 percent since 2011.
Resources by Audience
For Farmers & Producers
Access support for transitioning to organic production, maintaining certification, and identifying funding opportunities.
Learn more about the transition to organic production, including certification requirements, timelines, and management considerations through the USDA organic and PA Preferred Organic transitioning overview.
- How to become Certified Organic & Transition Guidance: Organic Transitioning | Agricultural Marketing Service
- PA Preferred Organic Transition Overview: Steps to Become Certified Organic | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
- Mentoring, Farmer Assistance, Market Development and Additional USDA resources: Organic Transition Initiative | Farmers.gov
Choosing and organic certifier is an important step in the organic certification process. Certifiers are third-party organizations that verify your operation meets USDA organic standards. When selecting a certifier, consider factors such as:
- Products they certify
- Experience with similar operations
- Geographic service area
- Fees
- Support Resources
For more detailed information on these certifiers please go to the PA Preferred Organic webpage: Steps to Become Certified Organic | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
- Baystate Organic Certifiers (BOC)
- CCOF Certification Services, LLC (CCOF)
- Global Organic Alliance, Inc.
- Midwest Organic Services Association, Inc. (MOSA)
- Natural Food Certifiers (NFC)
- Nature’s International Certification Services (NICS)
- NOFA-NY Certified Organic, LLC (NOFA-NY)
- Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association (OEFFA)
- OneCert, Inc. (ONE)
- Oregon Tilth Certified Organic (OTCO)
- Organic Crop Improvement Association (OCIA)
- Pennsylvania Certified Organic (PCO)
- Primus Auditing Operations (formerly Primus Labs) (PAO)
- Pro-Cert Organic Systems, Ltd. (PRO)
- Quality Assurance International (QAI)
- Quality Certification Services (QCS)
- SCS Global Services, Inc. (SCS)
Organic Systems Plan: The Organic System Plan | Agricultural Marketing Service
Stay tuned for National Organics Standards Board (NOSB) updates to the Organic System Plan (OSP) guidance documents.
Explore state funding opportunities that may be available for organic farms, businesses, and related operations across Pennsylvania. While not all programs are specific to organic agriculture, organic producers and businesses may be eligible to apply for these funding opportunities.
Stay tuned for updates on the Organic Cost Share Program
- State Funding: Farmers' Guide to PDA State Funding and Grant Programs
- Federal Funding: Financial Resources for Organic Farmers and Ranchers | USDA
Connect with technical assistance providers offering guidance and support on organic production, certification, conservation practices, and business development resources.
The Rodale Institute is a nonprofit organization based in Kutztown, PA that provides farm consultations, OSP assistance, inspection preparations, recordkeeping guidance, training, online educational materials, and many other services. To learn more about Rodale Institute services please visit their website at the link below.
TeamAg, based in Lancaster County, PA provides crop consulting, agricultural planning & permitting, regenerative agriculture consulting, and engineering & land planning. To learn more about TeamAg services please visit their website at the link below.
- Team Ag: Home - TeamAg Inc
PASA sustainable agriculture is a nonprofit that supports sustainable farms and equitable food systems through farmer-driven education, research, and community. PASA provides farmer training & development, farm-based research, technical assistance & outreach, and many other services. Please visit their website at the link below to learn more about their services, conferences, and educational events.
- PASA Sustainable Agriculture: Home - Pasa Sustainable Agriculture
PA Farm Link is a nonprofit organization focused on making connections that secure the future of farming in Pennsylvania. PA Farm Link provides farm succession services, maintains a land-linking database, and hosts a farmer resource hub from business planning to veteran resources. To learn more about PA Farm Link please visit their website at the link below.
The Agricultural Business Development Center (ABDC) was established as a part of the 2019 Pennsylvania Farm Bill. The Agricultural Business Development Center is focused on enhancing the long-term vitality of Pennsylvania farms by providing support for business planning, farm transition, strategic expansion, and diversification of agricultural production. To learn more about these initiatives please refer to the ABDC page for additional resources.
- Agricultural Business Development Center Agricultural Business Development Center | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
For additional organic resources and education please refer to the PA Preferred Organic webpage.
- PA Preferred Organic: PA Preferred Organic™ | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
For Businesses & Processors
Explore opportunities to support and expand organic markets in Pennsylvania
Explore Pennsylvania agricultural marketing programs and resources designed to support product promotion, market development, and business growth opportunities for farms and agricultural businesses across the commonwealth.
- Market Development Resources: Agricultural Marketing | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
- State Funding Opportunities: Farmers' Guide to PDA State Funding and Grant Programs
Learn more about the PA Preferred® and PA Preferred™ Organic Marketing Grant Program, which supports the promotion and marketing of Pennsylvania organic products and businesses.
Access the USDA Organic Consumer Outreach Toolkit for resources and strategies to help market, promote, and support organic products for consumer engagement.
Research & Education
Discover research, data, and educational materials developed to strengthen the organic sector
Explore educational resources and materials that support awareness and understanding of organic agriculture
- Outreach and Educational Materials
- Stay connected to our shared calendar for organic-focused events!
Organic Center of Excellence Shared Calendar of Organic Events
The Organic Center of Excellence shared events calendar is designed to foster community and encourage positive social engagement across Pennsylvania’s organic sector. With a focus on connecting farmers, producers, educators, businesses, and consumers through workshops, conferences, field days, and other organic-focused events. By sharing opportunities in one accessible space, OCE intends to strengthen collaboration, visibility, and support meaningful connections from farmer to consumer.
To Submit an Organic Focused Event happening in PA or the Surrounding area for the Organic Center of Excellence’s Shared Calendar, click here.