Equine herpesvirus (EHV) refers to a group of viruses that affect horses and are identified by different numbers—EHV-1, 2, 3, 4, and 5. Among these, EHV-1, EHV-3, and EHV-4 present the greatest concern for domestic horses. EHV is a widespread DNA virus found in horse populations around the world, with EHV-1 and EHV-4 being the most frequently seen.

EHV-1 and EHV-4 typically cause respiratory illness, which is often mild and resolves on its own, but both can also lead to abortion in pregnant mares. In some cases, EHV-1—and very rarely EHV-4—can trigger a severe neurologic condition known as equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), which damages the spinal cord and can be fatal. EHV-3 is responsible for coital exanthema, a sexually transmitted infection that affects the external reproductive organs.

Horses may carry EHV without showing symptoms and still spread it to others. The main tools for controlling the virus are testing, isolating affected horses, and enforcing quarantine. Vaccines can help reduce disease severity but do not fully prevent infection or transmission.



Biosecurity practices for EHV focus on minimizing horse-horse transmission through aerosol particles from nasal discharge or through contaminated surfaces including people, clothing, feed and water, implements, and stalls. This includes extensive disinfection of surfaces and equipment that come in contact with infected horses, as well as isolation of any horse that tests positive on nasal swab or blood.

