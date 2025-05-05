Skip to agency navigation
    The 4-H Reimbursement Program funds are made available to Pennsylvania's county 4-H organizations by reimbursing a portion of their annual expenses for activities that promote leadership development.

     

    Guidelines and Uses

    Reimbursements may be used to pay a portion of the costs associated with the 4-H organizations' overall activities.

     

    Funding Opportunities

    County 4-H organizations receive the following according to enrollment data provided to the Department of Agriculture by the 4-H Extension Office of the Pennsylvania State University and are separated into funding reimbursement categories as explained below:

    • Tier 1:   $2,000 for total enrollment of up to 1,000 members plus $1.50 for each traditional member and $1.00 for each school enrichment/special interest member.
    • Tier 2:   $2,500 for total enrollment of 1,001 to 2,000 members plus $1.50 for each traditional member and $1.00 for each school enrichment/special interest member.
    • Tier 3:   $3,000 for total enrollment of 2,001 to 3,000 members plus $1.50 for each traditional member and $1.00 for each school enrichment/special interest member.
    • Tier 4:   $3,500 for total enrollment of 3,001+ members plus $1.50 for each traditional member and $1.00 for each school enrichment/special interest member, a maximum of reimbursement of $9,000.

    Note: Reimbursement cannot exceed the total expenses reported for conducting activities.

    This is a reimbursement grant therefore the organization is responsible to cover all costs upfront. Grants are awarded on a funds-available basis.

     

    Costs

    Eligible Costs

    • Public speaking
    • Judging contests
    • Scholarships
    • Administration costs

    Ineligible Costs

    • Entertainment Expenses
    • Clothing

     

    How To Apply

    Applications must be submitted through the Single Application for Assistance online application system by November 15 every year.

    Reporting Requirements

    Grantees are required to submit the reimbursement application (as listed above).

    Contact

    Tracy Barone
    717-772-3094 
    tbarone@pa.gov
     

