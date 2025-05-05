County 4-H organizations receive the following according to enrollment data provided to the Department of Agriculture by the 4-H Extension Office of the Pennsylvania State University and are separated into funding reimbursement categories as explained below:

Tier 1: $2,000 for total enrollment of up to 1,000 members plus $1.50 for each traditional member and $1.00 for each school enrichment/special interest member.

Tier 2: $2,500 for total enrollment of 1,001 to 2,000 members plus $1.50 for each traditional member and $1.00 for each school enrichment/special interest member.

Tier 3: $3,000 for total enrollment of 2,001 to 3,000 members plus $1.50 for each traditional member and $1.00 for each school enrichment/special interest member.

Tier 4: $3,500 for total enrollment of 3,001+ members plus $1.50 for each traditional member and $1.00 for each school enrichment/special interest member, a maximum of reimbursement of $9,000.

Note: Reimbursement cannot exceed the total expenses reported for conducting activities.

This is a reimbursement grant therefore the organization is responsible to cover all costs upfront. Grants are awarded on a funds-available basis.