PA Preferred® Pumpkin Palooza: Where Gourds Go Glam!

Fall is here — and that means it’s pumpkin time, PA-style! The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture invites you to celebrate the season by supporting local farms and picking the perfect pumpkin for our Pumpkin Contest.

Let your creativity shine this fall! Choose a locally grown Pennsylvania pumpkin and transform it into a one-of-a-kind work of art. From bold brushstrokes to clever carvings, we can’t wait to see your gourd-geous gourds and pumpkins.

The contest will be split into two categories – painted pumpkins and carved pumpkins. Within each category will be three age divisions – Child (11 and under), Youth (12 – 17), Adult (18+).



Contest start date: September 26, 2025

Contest end date: October 20, 2025 at 11:59 PM

