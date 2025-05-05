Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    The Emergency Food Assistance Program

    The United States Department of Agriculture, or USDA, makes commodity foods available to State Distributing Agencies. States provide the food to local agencies that directly serve the public (food banks, food pantries, soup kitchens, etc.). The local organizations distribute the food to eligible recipients for household consumption, or use them to prepare and serve meals in a congregate setting. Recipients of food for home use must meet income and household eligibility criteria seen below.

     

    Eligibility Requirements

    Total Household Income (based on 185% of Poverty)
    Effective July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026

    Household Size

    Annual

    Monthly

    Weekly

    Household of 1

    $28,953

    $2,413

    $557

    Household of 2

    $39,128

    $3,261

    $753

    Household of 3

    $49,303

    $4,109

    $949

    Household of 4

    $59,478

    $4,957

    $1,144

    Household of 5

    $69,653

    $5,805

    $1,340

    Household of 6

    $79,828

    $6,653

    $1,536

    Household of 7

    $90,003

    $7,501

    $1,731

    Household of 8

    $100,178

    $8,349

    $1,927

    For each additional
    family member add:

    $10,175

    $848

    $196

    Regional Field Staff & County Assignment Map
    USDA Nondiscrimination Statement

     

    TEFAP Forms (2025-2026)

    TEFAP Forms (2026-2027)