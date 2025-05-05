The Emergency Food Assistance Program

The United States Department of Agriculture, or USDA, makes commodity foods available to State Distributing Agencies. States provide the food to local agencies that directly serve the public (food banks, food pantries, soup kitchens, etc.). The local organizations distribute the food to eligible recipients for household consumption, or use them to prepare and serve meals in a congregate setting. Recipients of food for home use must meet income and household eligibility criteria seen below.
Eligibility Requirements
Total Household Income (based on 185% of Poverty)
Effective July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026
Household Size
Annual
Monthly
Weekly
Household of 1
$28,953
$2,413
$557
Household of 2
$39,128
$3,261
$753
Household of 3
$49,303
$4,109
$949
Household of 4
$59,478
$4,957
$1,144
Household of 5
$69,653
$5,805
$1,340
Household of 6
$79,828
$6,653
$1,536
Household of 7
$90,003
$7,501
$1,731
Household of 8
$100,178
$8,349
$1,927
For each additional
$10,175
$848
$196
Regional Field Staff & County Assignment Map
USDA Nondiscrimination Statement
TEFAP Forms (2025-2026)
Declaration of Need Form - English (PDF)
Declaration of Need Form - Spanish (PDF)
Declaration of Need Form - Russian (PDF)
Declaration of Need Form- Nepali (PDF)
Declaration of Need Form - Urdu (PDF)
Declaration of Need Form - Chinese (PDF)
Declaration of Need Form - Arabic (PDF)
Declaration of Need Form - Haitian Creole (PDF)
Declaration of Need Form - Farsi (PDF)
Declaration of Need Form - French (PDF)
Declaration of Need Form - Albanian (PDF)
Declaration of Need Form - Turkish (PDF)
Declaration of Need Form - Ukrainian (PDF)
TEFAP Forms (2026-2027)
Declaration of Need Form - English (PDF)
Declaration of Need Form - Spanish (PDF)
Declaration of Need Form - Russian (PDF)
Declaration of Need Form- Nepali (PDF)
Declaration of Need Form - Urdu (PDF)
Declaration of Need Form - Chinese (PDF)
Declaration of Need Form - Arabic (PDF)
Declaration of Need Form - Haitian Creole (PDF)
Declaration of Need Form - Farsi (PDF)
Declaration of Need Form - French (PDF)
Declaration of Need Form - Albanian (PDF)
Declaration of Need Form - Turkish (PDF)
Contact
Melissa Harris
Publications
TEFAP County Lead Agency Directory (PDF)
Distributor Map - July 2021 (PDF)
Distributor Delivery Prices - July 2021 - June 2026 (PDF)
Pennsylvania TEFAP Plan of Operations - 2025 (PDF)
TEFAP Outlet Manual (PDF)
Donation of Excess Prepared Food (PDF)
FD-113 Civil Rights Training Requirements for Volunteers (PDF)
Civil Rights Instruction 113-1 (PDF)
PAMeals User Guide (PDF)
Policy Memorandum FD-118, Automatic Revocation of Tax-Exempt Status
Civil Rights Training (PPT)
Forms
USDA Complaint Form (PDF)
USDA Complaint Form - Spanish (PDF)
Civil Rights Complaint Form (PDF)
Civil Rights Complaint Form (Spanish) (PDF)
TEFAP - Agency Update Form (PDF)
TEFAP Inventory Log (PDF)
CR Self-Cert (DOC)