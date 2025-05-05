Retail Food Inspection Reports

Inspections are a "snapshot" of the day and time of the inspection. Also, at the time of the inspection, violations are recorded but are often corrected on the spot prior to the inspector leaving the facility.



Inspection results are posted as inspections are conducted, and only represent eating and drinking establishments and retail food establishments that fall under the inspection jurisdiction of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, and those county and local health departments which have elected to post results. Currently, over 60 local health department inspection results can be found on the department's website.

Searching: If the facility you are searching for cannot be found on the website, check the listing of County and Local Health Departments, to determine if the facility is in a county or local jurisdiction, and contact them directly to inquire about availability of inspection results.

For each retail food facility, inspection data is presented in two ways:

The Inspection Details can be accessed by clicking on the name of the food facility. This will show the violations from the last inspection, the comments from the inspector and give you an idea why that violation is important.

The full inspection report is available from that same screen. Simply click "view inspection report" under the name and address of the food facility. You can print this report, or save it to your computer.

You can also access the Business Intelligence (BI) report here, which displays inspection details and visuals for retail facilities. This data dashboard allows users to search multiple databases and generate reports, graphs, and other visuals depicting details about PA retail food facilities, inspection results, compliance analysis, violation details, and more.

