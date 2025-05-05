Retail Food Inspection Reports

Inspections are a "snapshot" of the day and time of the inspection. Also, at the time of the inspection, violations are recorded but are often corrected on the spot prior to the inspector leaving the facility.
Inspection results are posted as inspections are conducted, and only represent eating and drinking establishments and retail food establishments that fall under the inspection jurisdiction of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, and those county and local health departments which have elected to post results. Currently, over 60 local health department inspection results can be found on the department's website.
Searching: If the facility you are searching for cannot be found on the website, check the listing of County and Local Health Departments, to determine if the facility is in a county or local jurisdiction, and contact them directly to inquire about availability of inspection results.
For each retail food facility, inspection data is presented in two ways:
The Inspection Details can be accessed by clicking on the name of the food facility. This will show the violations from the last inspection, the comments from the inspector and give you an idea why that violation is important.
The full inspection report is available from that same screen. Simply click "view inspection report" under the name and address of the food facility. You can print this report, or save it to your computer.
You can also access the Business Intelligence (BI) report here, which displays inspection details and visuals for retail facilities. This data dashboard allows users to search multiple databases and generate reports, graphs, and other visuals depicting details about PA retail food facilities, inspection results, compliance analysis, violation details, and more.
Local County Health Departments
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
By law, the department inspects all eating and drinking establishments once per year. Inspectors may go back several more times in that year if complaints are received, or if the initial inspection was not passed. When the department receives a complaint, an inspector is sent to check the validity of the complaint and make sure any corrective action is taken, if needed. If a restaurant does not pass its initial inspection, a follow-up inspection is scheduled to make sure that changes are made. The reason for each inspection is listed in the report.
Not all restaurants in Pennsylvania are under the jurisdiction of the Department of Agriculture. Some local municipalities, counties, cities, etc., do their own inspections. If a restaurant is located in one of these areas, and the jurisdiction has not elected to use the department's inspection system, the inspections will not appear in this database. You should contact the county or local health department in that area for the inspection records.
A restaurant may have a few violations and still be in compliance, or it may have only one violation and be out of compliance.
Violations are broken into two categories:
Foodborne Illness Risk Factors: These are the types of violations that can make someone ill if they are not corrected. Factors such as good worker hygiene, correct holding and storing temperatures for foods and making sure the food comes from approved sources are all critical for ensuring public health. If one of these violations is found, it must be corrected immediately or it will put the entire inspection out of compliance. The violation will still show up on the report if it is corrected immediately, but the restaurant will be considered in compliance. On the report, these violations are listed in red.
Good Retail Practices: These violations are also important for protecting public health, but have less potential to cause a significant foodborne illness. If a restaurant has one or two of these violations, they should be corrected immediately or a follow-up inspection will be required. It may or may not put the restaurant out of compliance, depending on the severity and the circumstances of the violation.
If you are having trouble finding a restaurant, try searching for just a few letters or parts of the name.
For example: If you are trying to find inspections for Tim's Pizza Shop, but the actual name might be Tim's Pizza Shoppe, try searching for just Tim or Tim's Pizza