The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture exists to ensure a vibrant economy, a successful future for Pennsylvania agriculture and to safeguard the public through:



Targeting investments to grow opportunities and remove barriers

Protecting human, animal, environmental, and plant health through regulatory oversight

Promoting of and educating the public about Pennsylvania’s agriculture products and sectors

Conserving farmland and natural resources for the prosperity of Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s farm families continue to be the stewards of more than 7.1 million acres of farmland. With $10.28 billion in cash receipts annually from production agriculture, Pennsylvania farmers and agribusinesses are the leading economic drivers in our state.



In addition to production agriculture, the industry also raises revenue and supplies jobs through support services such as food processing, marketing, transportation farm equipment. In total, production agriculture and agribusiness contribute nearly $132.5 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy.



