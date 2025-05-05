In conjunction with obtaining a Weigher/Sampler license through the Pennsylvania Milk Board, individuals who perform in-field sampling of raw milk for pasteurization from bulk tanks, silos, and/or direct load systems shall obtain and maintain field certification of the sampling procedures. The BFSLS issues this certification based on standards found in Appendix B of the latest version of the Pasteurized Milk Ordinance.



A list of certifications issued by the Department will be published on a quarterly basis. This certification is valid for 2 years. If your name does not appear on this list, your certification has expired by more than 1 year. Please contact the Department using the Regional Contact Map to schedule your re-certification.



To renew a Weigher/Sampler Field Certification, contact the assigned inspector for your county.

