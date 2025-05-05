The WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) provide WIC recipients and low income seniors with fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs from approved farmers' in Pennsylvania.
Farmers Accepting the Checks
Only farmers authorized by the State agency may accept and redeem FMNP and SFMNP checks. Individuals who exclusively sell produce grown by someone else or purchased from a wholesale distributor cannot be authorized to participate in the FMNP. An application can be found under the Forms link entitled Application for "Eligible Farmer" status.
How To Apply
Call your County Aging office to find out when and where they are distributing the checks/vouchers. Available on first come first serve basis.
Click here to find out if your agency is accepting SFMNP applications or only distributing the SFMNP vouchers in person.
FMNP Market Locator App
Do you have checks from the PA Farmers Market Nutrition Program to spend but don’t know where to go? Download the FMNP Market Locator for Apple or Android to find the nearest participating location where you can buy fresh, nutritious, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs for you and your family!
How it works:
- Easily find a market or farm stand to spend Senior or WIC PA Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks
- FMNP season runs from June 1-November 30 each year
- Enter a location to find the nearest participating vendor
- Quick access to address, phone number, hours, and directions
Recipient Eligibility
FMNP - Recipients must be on the WIC program to receive this benefit. Receive the benefit during quarterly WIC visit (May - September)
SFMNP - Seniors must be 60 years of age or older and meet the federal income guidelines. The checks are available on a first come first serve basis.
The 2025 household income guidelines are as follows:
|# of People in Household
|Total Income Cannot Exceed
|1
|$28,953
|2
|$39,128
|3
|$49,303
|4
|$59,478
How It Works
Recipients are given a list of participating farmers and farmers' markets when they receive their checks. The checks can be redeemed for Pennsylvania fresh fruits, vegetables, and edible herbs only. Each eligible senior recipient receives 5 - $5 SFMNP checks and each WIC recipient receive 3 - $10 FMNP checks to redeem at a qualified farmers’ market or roadside stand. There are over 1,029 FMNP participating farmers in Pennsylvania.
Where to Use Checks
Click here to find a market close by that accepts the FMNP checks. When you are at the market look for the white FMNP signs to know which vendors will accept the checks.
What to Buy
The checks can be redeemed for Pennsylvania fresh fruits and vegetables only. No processed food like jams, honey, nuts, cider or baked goods. Also citrus and other tropical fruits are not allowed.
Click here to search the listing of FMNP/SFMNP Participating Farm Markets and Farm Stands
Regional Field Staff & County Assignment Map
Contact
Bureau of Food Assistance
717-787-2940
RA-Fooddist@pa.gov