You will need to complete the application and include a photocopy of your driver’s license or other form of government issued photo ID along with proof of applicator license.

Important Note: Once you receive your PA applicator license you will be expected to follow all of the rules and regulations for PA applicators including our rules for recertification and continuing education. We will not accept your original certification renewal as having completed your required number of credits for your PA License. If you attend an out of state course that was not approved for PA credits please contact us to get credit towards your PA license.