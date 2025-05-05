A person who is not a resident of Pennsylvania, but who has a valid pesticide applicator license from another state that we have a reciprocity agreement with may obtain their PA applicator license without taking the pesticide certification exams.
We have a reciprocity agreement with the following states:
- Arkansas
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Indiana – except WDO
- Iowa
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Mississippi – only aerial
- Montana – only categories
- Nebraska
- New Jersey
- New York
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
Application
You will need to complete the application and include a photocopy of your driver’s license or other form of government issued photo ID along with proof of applicator license.
Important Note: Once you receive your PA applicator license you will be expected to follow all of the rules and regulations for PA applicators including our rules for recertification and continuing education. We will not accept your original certification renewal as having completed your required number of credits for your PA License. If you attend an out of state course that was not approved for PA credits please contact us to get credit towards your PA license.