The Fairs Capital Improvement Grant Program provides funding to Pennsylvania's certified agricultural fairs with resources to build new and maintain existing physical structures on their fairgrounds. Fairs are eligible to receive grants up to $25,000. This is a reimbursement grant that requires fairs to provide a 50% funding match.
Guidelines and Uses
Grants may be used for expenses associated with brick and mortar improvements to fairgrounds:
- Construction of new buildings
- Renovation and repair of existing buildings
- Installation and improvement of utilities
- Installation and improvement of fencing
- Installation and improvement of roadways and pathways
- Installation and improvement of stormwater management
- Installation and improvement of public address systems
- Purchase of land
Funding Opportunities
The maximum grant award is $25,000 and must be matched dollar for dollar (50%) by the fair. Cash match only, in-kind services are not an allowable source of matching funds. This is a reimbursement grant therefore the fair is responsible to cover the cost of the improvements prior to reimbursement.
- A 50% match is required
- Grants are awarded on a funds-available basis
- In-kind support is not counted toward the fair's matching contribution
Costs
Eligible Costs
- New building construction
- Paving of roadways and pathways
- New fencing installation
- Purchase and installation of public address systems
- New equipment purchase: walk-in refrigerators, air conditioning and heating systems
- Building and utility improvements: roof, window and siding replacement, electrical, water and sewer upgrades, painting, concrete repair, flooring repair and replacement, restroom renovations
Ineligible Costs
- Vehicles
- Golf Carts
- Portable Radios
- Anything that is not a permanent fixture at the fairgrounds
How To Apply
Applications must be submitted through the Single Application for Assistance online application system by June 30 every year.
Reporting Requirements
Grantees are required to submit a final report containing the following elements:
- Certificate of Completion
- Invoices and proof of payment
- Photos of the completed project
Contact
Tracy Barone
717-772-3094
tbarone@pa.gov
Documents
Invoice Cover Sheet (PDF)
2023-2024
Capital Improvement Certificate of Completion Form FY 2023-2024 (PDF)
Capital Improvement Matching Funds Grants-Online Application Instructions (PDF)
2024-2025
Capital Improvement Certificate of Completion Form FY 2025-2025 (PDF)
Capital Improvement Matching Funds Grants-Online Application Instructions FY 2024-2025 (PDF)