Pennsylvania leads all states in providing food assistance for the needy under the SFPP. The program provides cash grants to counties for the purchase and distribution of food to low income individuals. It is intended to supplement the efforts of food pantries, soup kitchens, food banks, feeding programs, shelters for the homeless and similar organizations to reduce hunger.
Pennsylvania is one of a small number of states in the nation to provide state revenues for an emergency assistance food program for its low-income citizens. This is the largest program of its kind and it reflects the commonwealth's determination to address problems related to nutrition and hunger. Grants are allocated to the County Commissioners for the purchase of food at wholesale, competitively bid prices, or better.
Eligibility Requirements
Any Pennsylvania resident with a household income at or below 185% of the Federal Poverty Level, as determined by completing a self-declaration of need form, is eligible to receive food via the State Food Purchase Program (SFPP).
NOTE: Act 27 of 2024, the “Veterans’ Benefit Payment Exclusion,” took effect on August 16, 2024. This Act excludes 100% of a veteran’s service-connected disability benefit payment from counting as income when determining eligibility for the State Food Purchase Program (SFPP) funded through the PA Dept. of Agriculture. Likewise, according to this Act, this 100% income exclusion for SFPP eligibility determination also applies to an unmarried surviving spouse upon the death of a veteran for any compensation or payment the unmarried surviving spouse is entitled to receive.
Total Household Income (based on 185% of Poverty)
Effective July 1, 2026 to June 30, 2027
Household Size
Annual
Monthly
Weekly
Household of 1
$29,526
$2,461
$568
Household of 2
$40,034
$3,337
$770
Household of 3
$50,542
$4,212
$972
Household of 4
$61,050
$5,088
$1,175
Household of 5
$71,558
$5,964
$1,377
Household of 6
$82,066
$6,839
$1,579
Household of 7
$92,574
$7,715
$1,781
Household of 8
$103,082
$8,591
$1,983
For each additional
$10,508
$876
$203
Regulations
No food purchased through the program may be sold or offered for sale, or in exchange for property or services. The Lead Agency is responsible for services where there are gaps in the delivery of services. Priority is placed for purchase of readily consumable PA food products. See the food standards list for the food items allowable for purchase with SFPP funds. Transportation, storage and related administration costs up to a maximum of eight percent of the total county allocation are also allowable program costs.
Questions on this program should be directed to the program contact or by calling 800-468-2433, or emailing at RA-fooddist@pa.gov.
Contact
Bureau of Food Assistance
(717) 787-2940
RA-Fooddist@pa.gov
Resources
State Food Purchase Program Act - Act of Dec. 11, 1992, P.L. 807, No. 129
State Food Purchase Program Regulations - 7 PA Code, Chapter 160
Publications
Food Standard Guidline for State Food Purchase Program (PDF)
Regional Field Staff & County Assignment Map (PDF)
State Food Purchase Program - Lead Agency List 2024-25
2024-2025 Declaration of Need Form - English (PDF)
2019 SFPP Annual Report (PDF)
2020 SFPP Annual Report (PDF)
2021 SFPP Annual Report (PDF)