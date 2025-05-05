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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    State Food Purchase Program

    Pennsylvania leads all states in providing food assistance for the needy under the SFPP. The program provides cash grants to counties for the purchase and distribution of food to low income individuals. It is intended to supplement the efforts of food pantries, soup kitchens, food banks, feeding programs, shelters for the homeless and similar organizations to reduce hunger.

    Pennsylvania is one of a small number of states in the nation to provide state revenues for an emergency assistance food program for its low-income citizens. This is the largest program of its kind and it reflects the commonwealth's determination to address problems related to nutrition and hunger. Grants are allocated to the County Commissioners for the purchase of food at wholesale, competitively bid prices, or better.

     

    Eligibility Requirements

    Any Pennsylvania resident with a household income at or below 185% of the Federal Poverty Level, as determined by completing a self-declaration of need form, is eligible to receive food via the State Food Purchase Program (SFPP).

    NOTE: Act 27 of 2024, the “Veterans’ Benefit Payment Exclusion,” took effect on August 16, 2024. This Act excludes 100% of a veteran’s service-connected disability benefit payment from counting as income when determining eligibility for the State Food Purchase Program (SFPP) funded through the PA Dept. of Agriculture. Likewise, according to this Act, this 100% income exclusion for SFPP eligibility determination also applies to an unmarried surviving spouse upon the death of a veteran for any compensation or payment the unmarried surviving spouse is entitled to receive.

     

    Total Household Income (based on 185% of Poverty)
    Effective July 1, 2026 to June 30, 2027

    Household Size

    Annual

    Monthly

    Weekly

    Household of 1

    $29,526

    $2,461

    $568

    Household of 2

    $40,034

    $3,337

    $770

    Household of 3

    $50,542

    $4,212

    $972

    Household of 4

    $61,050

    $5,088

    $1,175

    Household of 5

    $71,558

    $5,964

    $1,377

    Household of 6

    $82,066

    $6,839

    $1,579

    Household of 7

    $92,574

    $7,715

    $1,781

    Household of 8

    $103,082

    $8,591

    $1,983

    For each additional
    family member add:

    $10,508

    $876

    $203

     

    Regulations

    No food purchased through the program may be sold or offered for sale, or in exchange for property or services. The Lead Agency is responsible for services where there are gaps in the delivery of services. Priority is placed for purchase of readily consumable PA food products. See the food standards list for the food items allowable for purchase with SFPP funds. Transportation, storage and related administration costs up to a maximum of eight percent of the total county allocation are also allowable program costs.

    Questions on this program should be directed to the program contact or by calling 800-468-2433, or emailing at RA-fooddist@pa.gov.