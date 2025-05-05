The Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement is charged with protecting Pennsylvania’s puppies and dogs, protecting consumers, and protecting our communities from dangerous and stray animals.

The bureau does this by ensuring the welfare of dogs and puppies in kennels. They also regulate activities pertaining to dogs that are classified as dangerous and oversee annual licensure and rabies vaccinations for dogs.

State dog wardens also pick up and transport stray dogs to shelters and if licensed, there’s a higher chance they’ll get reunited with their family. The bureau disburses funds to shelters that take in and hold stray dogs, as well.

