What are the label requirements for fertilizer distributed in Pennsylvania?

The guarantor must place on or affix to the fertilizer container a label that is legible and conspicuous. The label must contain the following information:

The brand and grade of the fertilizer. Grade is not required if no primary nutrients are claimed.

The guaranteed analysis showing the minimum percentage of plant food claimed.

A statement of where the material was derived.

Directions for use.

The name and address of the guarantor.

The net weight.

Distribution of bulk fertilizers require the label information to be provided to the purchaser in writing at the time of delivery.

Turf fertilizers distributed in bulk or in packages one pound or greater must also include the following restrictions written legibly and in a prominent manner;



The product may not be applied near water, storm drains or drainage ditches.

Do not apply product if a heavy rain is expected.

The material may only be applied to intended application site.

Material that lands on an impervious surface must be swept back onto the turf. This does not apply to liquid fertilizer or non-turf fertilizers.

Non-turf fertilizers distributed in bulk or packages 40 pounds or greater must have the following environmental restrictions listed on the label:

The product may not be applied near water, storm drains or drainage ditches or to any impervious surface.

Do not apply product if a heavy rain is expected.

The material may only be applied to intended application site.

Fertilizers containing pesticides are exempt from providing the environmental restriction statements on the label, but must instead include the environmental hazard statement recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Are there component restrictions for fertilizer labeled for turf?



For turf fertilizers claiming enhanced efficiency nitrogen, the enhanced efficiency nitrogen must be 20% or more of the total nitrogen.

Fertilizer labeled for turf may not contain phosphorus, unless the fertilizer is a natural organic or organic-based fertilizer.

Exemptions to these component restrictions apply to fertilizer labeled for turf establishment or repair.