The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is helping low-income Pennsylvanians access nutritious food.



The Bureau of Food Assistance is a vital part of the process that helps move food from the farm to the dinner table so more Pennsylvanians can share in the harvest. Using state and federal resources, the bureau works with Pennsylvania's regional food banks, more than 800 school food authorities, and nearly 3,000 local food pantries, lead agencies, soup kitchens, shelters, and other local non-profit organizations to distribute food products and funding.



Pennsylvania is a national leader and pioneer in combating hunger and finding ways to cut administrative costs while providing better service to its constituents.



The Bureau manages Pennsylvania's food and funding allocations for programs such as The Emergency Food Assistance Program, Commodity Supplemental Food Program, National School Lunch Program, Summer Food Service Program, Farmers Market Nutrition Program, Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, State Food Purchase Program, and others. This work is done in conjunction with USDA and many local partners who make up the state's charitable food system.



The Bureau can be reached at 800-468-2433, or e-mailing at, RA-Fooddist@pa.gov