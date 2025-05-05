Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Recertification is on a three year cycle. Once you pass the certification exams and receive your license you will need to  receive continuing education for recertification credits. There are in person and online opportunities available throughout the year.

     

    Every Applicator needs 6 Core Credits. Category credits vary.  
     

    Category Certification

    Category Credits

    Private Applicator Category*

    6

    01 Agronomic Crops

    10

    02 Fruit and Nuts

    10

    03 Vegetable Crops

    10

    04 Agricultural Animals

    6

    05 Forest Pest Control

    8

    06 Ornamental and Shade Trees

    10

    07 Lawn and Turf

    10

    08 Seed Treatment

    4

    09 Aquatic Pest Control

    4

    10 Right-of-way and Weeds

    8

    11 Household and Health Related

    10

    12 Wood Destroying Pests

    10

    13 Structural Fumigation

    6

    15 Public Health - Vertebrate Pests

    8

    16 Public Health - Invertebrate Pests

    8

    17 Regulatory Pest Control

    10

    18 Demonstration and Research

    10

    19 Wood Preservation

    4

    20 Commodity and Space Fumigation

    6

    21 Soil Fumigation

    4

    22 Interior Plantscape

    6

    23 Park or School Pest Control

    10

    24 Swimming Pools

    4

    25 Aerial Applicator

    10

    26 Sewer Root Control

    4

     

    Contact

    Kiana Lewis

    Management Technician

    717-772-5201
    kianlewis@pa.gov

    Types of Recertification Events

    In-Person – Event that is in person at a particular location at a particular time.

    Webinar – A virtual event on the internet at a particular time.

    Online – A virtual event that is accessed on demand at any time.

     

    Recertification Course Locator 

    It is great for in person events and webinars but is not the most helpful for online courses. For online courses use this spreadsheet for approved online course providers.