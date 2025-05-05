Recertification is on a three year cycle. Once you pass the certification exams and receive your license you will need to receive continuing education for recertification credits. There are in person and online opportunities available throughout the year.
Every Applicator needs 6 Core Credits. Category credits vary.
Category Certification
Category Credits
Private Applicator Category*
6
01 Agronomic Crops
10
02 Fruit and Nuts
10
03 Vegetable Crops
10
04 Agricultural Animals
6
05 Forest Pest Control
8
06 Ornamental and Shade Trees
10
07 Lawn and Turf
10
08 Seed Treatment
4
09 Aquatic Pest Control
4
10 Right-of-way and Weeds
8
11 Household and Health Related
10
12 Wood Destroying Pests
10
13 Structural Fumigation
6
15 Public Health - Vertebrate Pests
8
16 Public Health - Invertebrate Pests
8
17 Regulatory Pest Control
10
18 Demonstration and Research
10
19 Wood Preservation
4
20 Commodity and Space Fumigation
6
21 Soil Fumigation
4
22 Interior Plantscape
6
23 Park or School Pest Control
10
24 Swimming Pools
4
25 Aerial Applicator
10
26 Sewer Root Control
4
Types of Recertification Events
In-Person – Event that is in person at a particular location at a particular time.
Webinar – A virtual event on the internet at a particular time.
Online – A virtual event that is accessed on demand at any time.
Recertification Course Locator
It is great for in person events and webinars but is not the most helpful for online courses. For online courses use this spreadsheet for approved online course providers.