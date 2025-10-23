Overview
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture exists to ensure a vibrant economy, a successful future for Pennsylvania agriculture, and to safeguard the public through:
- Targeted investments to grow opportunities and remove barriers;
- Protecting human, animal, environmental, and plant health through regulatory oversight;
- Promotion of and education about Pennsylvania’s agriculture products and sectors;
- Conserving farmland and natural resources for the prosperity of Pennsylvania
Need Assistance?
If you need immediate food assistance as a result of the effects of the federal government shutdown, visit the following resources:
October 23, 2025 Shapiro Admin Reminds Poultry Farmers of Relief Funds, Urges Biosecurity
October 15, 2025 Shapiro Administration Preserves More Farms Than Any Other State in the Nation
October 09, 2025 PA Invests $5.7 Million to Ensure 24 Farms, 2,079 Acres Stay Farms Forever
October 02, 2025 Shapiro Admin. Announces 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show Theme: ‘Growing a Nation’