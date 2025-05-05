Pennsylvania Dog Wardens

Our state dog wardens:



Enforce licensing and rabies laws

Seize and detain any dog viewed running at large without its owner

Investigate dog bites and establish and enforce quarantine of dogs

Enforce kennel licensing and regulations through at least two inspections each year of every licensed kennel

Maintain a registry of dogs declared dangerous by a magisterial district judge and perform dangerous dog inspections

Prosecute dog law violations in court

Provide educational services about dog ownership

The Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement does not oversee or have jurisdiction over animal cruelty. PA dog wardens receive humane officer training, which provides them with knowledge about what to look for in kennels and other situations where animal cruelty may be present. If a warden suspects cruelty, they will refer the case to a humane society police officer or police officer for official investigation.

