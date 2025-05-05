Secretary Redding appointed Heidi Secord in May 2025 to serve as the Deputy Secretary for Farm, Food and Market Access

Heidi is an experienced leader on state and national agricultural issues and has over 30 years of direct market farming and regenerative agriculture experience. She and her husband Gary Bloss own and operate a diversified vegetable operation with a Community Supported Agriculture membership and farmer-led local food hub at the Josie Porter Farm in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Before this role, the Biden-Harris Administration appointed Heidi as the State Executive Director of the USDA Pennsylvania Farm Service Agency (FSA) where she served for 3 years. She is the past President of Pennsylvania Farmers Union and served on the National Farmers Union Board of Directors. She has been actively engaged in agricultural education and policy work in Pennsylvania having served on the Pasa Sustainable Agriculture Board, Pennsylvania State Council of Farm Organizations, Monroe County Conservation District Board, and All Together Now Pennsylvania. Heidi is a Pennsylvania Rural-Urban Leadership Program (RULE) graduate, Class XII, and an Oxfam America Sisters on the Planet Ambassador.

Heidi earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Rhode Island and served as a Peace Corps volunteer for three years in Mali and Lesotho concentrating on subsistence agriculture projects and women’s cooperative programs.