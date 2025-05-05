The Division of Weights and Measures focuses on one core objective: making sure Pennsylvania consumers get what they paid for. Every dollar matters, which is why the Weights and Measures Division has staff working across the state to protect consumers, businesses and manufacturers from unfair business practices and assure equity in the marketplace.



The Weights and Measures Division is responsible for regulating a diverse array of products and services, including:

Retail Motor Fuel Dispensers

Coal

Firewood

Home Heating Oil

Liquid Propane Gas

Small and Medium Commercial Scales

Large Truck Scales

Checkout Scanner Systems

Package Checking

Petroleum Terminal Facilities

Consumer protection is a critical part of the work done by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. The Bureau of Ride and Measurement Standards provides consumers with real-time access to inspection reports for weighing and measuring devices from across the state (excluding County and City Sealer programs with their own inspection programs).

Inspection information for devices inspected prior to June 1, 2020 can be found by visiting the Weights and Measures Inspection Search database.

Inspection information for devices inspected June 1, 2020 to present can be found by visiting the PAIRS: Weight and Measures Inspection Search app.

