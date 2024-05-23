Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Program Data

    Initial and Continued Claims by County and Industry

    The Initial and Continued Claims by County report provides a count of claims by county based on the address of the claimant and other record detail. Only regular unemployment claims are included in the county and industry reports, thus, federal and military claims are excluded, as are claims associated with other unemployment compensation programs such as Extended Benefits and Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

    The information provided in these reports will not match previously produced local claims statistics as the data analysis for this report has enhanced the accuracy of claimant locations by utilizing supplementary data and new technology to increase and improve assigned county locations.

    Initial Claims include all applications for a determination of entitlement to unemployment insurance benefits. (New, Additional & Transitional).

    Continued Weeks Claimed is a count of claimant's weekly certification of eligibility for unemployment insurance during a claim series.

    Note: The Excel file utilizes data grouping, and county detail can be revealed or hidden by utilizing the + and - outline symbols to the left of the spreadsheet.

    Initial and Continued Claims by County and Week  Excel  PDF (updated 12.05.24)
    Initial and Continued Claims by Industry and Week  Excel  PDF (updated 12.05.24)

    Latest Monthly UC Claims by County

    Initial Claims Excel PDF
    Continued Claims Excel PDF
    Initial Claims by Industry Excel PDF

    Historical Weekly UC Claims by Quarter

     

     Initial and Continued Claims by County and WeekInitial and Continued Claims by Industry and Week
    2024 Q3ExcelPDFExcelPDF
    2024 Q2ExcelPDFExcelPDF
    2024 Q1ExcelPDFExcelPDF
    2023 Q4ExcelPDFExcelPDF
    2023 Q3ExcelPDFExcelPDF
    2023 Q2ExcelPDFExcelPDF
    2023 Q1ExcelPDFExcelPDF
    2022 Q4ExcelPDFExcelPDF
    2022 Q3ExcelPDFExcelPDF
    2022 Q2ExcelPDFExcelPDF
    2022 Q1ExcelPDFExcelPDF
    2021 Q4ExcelPDFExcelPDF
    2021 Q3ExcelPDFExcelPDF
    2021 Q2ExcelPDFExcelPDF
    2021 Q1ExcelPDFExcelPDF
    2020 Q4ExcelPDFExcelPDF
    2020 Q3ExcelPDFExcelPDF
    2020 Q2ExcelPDFExcelPDF