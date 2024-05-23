Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Program Data

Initial and Continued Claims by County and Industry
The Initial and Continued Claims by County report provides a count of claims by county based on the address of the claimant and other record detail. Only regular unemployment claims are included in the county and industry reports, thus, federal and military claims are excluded, as are claims associated with other unemployment compensation programs such as Extended Benefits and Emergency Unemployment Compensation.
The information provided in these reports will not match previously produced local claims statistics as the data analysis for this report has enhanced the accuracy of claimant locations by utilizing supplementary data and new technology to increase and improve assigned county locations.
Initial Claims include all applications for a determination of entitlement to unemployment insurance benefits. (New, Additional & Transitional).
Continued Weeks Claimed is a count of claimant's weekly certification of eligibility for unemployment insurance during a claim series.
Note: The Excel file utilizes data grouping, and county detail can be revealed or hidden by utilizing the + and - outline symbols to the left of the spreadsheet.
Initial and Continued Claims by County and Week Excel PDF (updated 12.05.24)
Initial and Continued Claims by Industry and Week Excel PDF (updated 12.05.24)
Latest Monthly UC Claims by County
Initial Claims Excel PDF
Continued Claims Excel PDF
Initial Claims by Industry Excel PDF
Historical Weekly UC Claims by Quarter
|Initial and Continued Claims by County and Week
|Initial and Continued Claims by Industry and Week
|2024 Q3
|Excel
|Excel
|2024 Q2
|Excel
|Excel
|2024 Q1
|Excel
|Excel
|2023 Q4
|Excel
|Excel
|2023 Q3
|Excel
|Excel
|2023 Q2
|Excel
|Excel
|2023 Q1
|Excel
|Excel
|2022 Q4
|Excel
|Excel
|2022 Q3
|Excel
|Excel
|2022 Q2
|Excel
|Excel
|2022 Q1
|Excel
|Excel
|2021 Q4
|Excel
|Excel
|2021 Q3
|Excel
|Excel
|2021 Q2
|Excel
|Excel
|2021 Q1
|Excel
|Excel
|2020 Q4
|Excel
|Excel
|2020 Q3
|Excel
|Excel
|2020 Q2
|Excel
|Excel