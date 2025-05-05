Skip to agency navigation
    ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Industrial Board

    Meeting Dates

    The Industrial Board meets at least once each month to hold hearings and to consider appeals and requests on the following regulations within its jurisdiction. 

    In accordance with the Sunshine Law Meeting Notice,(Act of October 15, 1998, P.L. 729, No. 93.), proposed Industrial Board meeting dates are published as a matter of public record. Meeting dates are subject to change based on Board Members' schedules and, if changed, republication is made.

    If you wish to attend a scheduled Industrial Board meeting, you may attend via telephone. 
    Meetings begin at 10:00 a.m. unless otherwise noted.
    Please use the below information:

    Call number - 267-332-8737

    Attendee Code – 562403419
    To attend the meeting on your computer, please contact RA-LIINDUSTRIALBOARD@pa.gov for the invitation/link.

    The proposed meeting dates are as follows:

    2025
    January 15 - Agenda

    		July 16 - Agenda
     
    February 19 - Agenda

    		August 20 - Agenda
     
    March 19 - Agenda

    		September 17 - Agenda
     
    April 16 - Agenda

    		October 15
     
    May 21 - Agenda

    		November 19
     
    June 18 - Agenda

    		December 17
     