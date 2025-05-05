Meeting Dates
In accordance with the Sunshine Law Meeting Notice,(Act of October 15, 1998, P.L. 729, No. 93.), proposed Industrial Board meeting dates are published as a matter of public record. Meeting dates are subject to change based on Board Members' schedules and, if changed, republication is made.
If you wish to attend a scheduled Industrial Board meeting, you may attend via telephone.
Meetings begin at 10:00 a.m. unless otherwise noted.
Please use the below information:
Call number - 267-332-8737
Attendee Code – 562403419
To attend the meeting on your computer, please contact RA-LIINDUSTRIALBOARD@pa.gov for the invitation/link.
The proposed meeting dates are as follows:
|2025
|January 15 - Agenda
|July 16 - Agenda
|February 19 - Agenda
|August 20 - Agenda
|March 19 - Agenda
|September 17 - Agenda
|April 16 - Agenda
|October 15
|May 21 - Agenda
|November 19
|June 18 - Agenda
|December 17