Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board & Pennsylvania Bureau of Mediation Joint Conference
Due to unexpected circumstances, the 2025 Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board and Bureau of Mediation Joint Conference – originally scheduled for October 30, 2025 – must be postponed.
We greatly appreciate the willingness of our volunteer panelists who agreed to offer their time and expertise, the interest of all those who registered to attend, and are especially grateful to our staff working to support and manage this conference. We fully intend to reschedule this event and look forward to seeing everyone at that time.
*IMPORTANT FILING INFORMATION*
THE PLRB ACCEPTS ELECTRONIC FILING OF ALL DOCUMENTS EXCEPT THOSE WITH AN ACCOMPANYING SHOWING OF INTEREST. ANY DOCUMENT BESIDES A PETITION WITH AN ACCOMPANYING A SHOWING OF INTEREST CAN NOW BE FILED VIA EMAIL TO RA-LIPLRB-FILING@PA.GOV.
The Pennsylvania Labor Relations Act (PLRA), which created the board in 1937, encourages the peaceful resolution of private sector industrial disputes through collective bargaining and protects employes, employers and labor organizations engaged in legal activities associated with the collective bargaining process. The board's private sector jurisdiction is limited to employers and their employes not covered by the National Labor Relations Act, for the most part only small local businesses.
Most of the board's work is in the public sector. The Public Employe Relations Act (PERA), enacted in 1970, extended collective bargaining rights and obligations to most public employes and their employers at the state, county and local government levels and vests the board with administrative authority to implement its provisions.
A 1977 decision of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court further expanded the board's jurisdiction to include representation and unfair practice issues arising from Act 111 of 1968, which granted collective bargaining rights to police officers and firefighters. Act 88 of 1992 modified the board's role in public school bargaining disputes.
Although specific provisions may vary, the board's basic duties are similar for public and private sector cases. The board has the responsibility to determine the appropriateness of collective bargaining units and to certify employe representatives as well as the authority to remedy and prevent unfair labor practices. For public employes other than police and firefighters, the board is also assigned a limited role in resolution of collective bargaining impasses.
Specific procedural requirements for all of the Board's processes under all of the statutes that the Board administers are contained in the Rules and Regulations of the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board.
PERA-1 Joint Request for Certification
PERA-3 Joint Election Request
PERA-4 Petition Under the Public Employee Relations Act
PERA-9 Charge of Unfair Practices (Public Employee Relations Act)
PERA-50 Conciliation Invoice
PERA-47 Fact-Finding Invoice
PLRB-13 Petition (Police/Fire and Private Sector)
PLRB-15 Charge of Unfair Labor Practices (Act 111 and Pennsylvania Labor Relations Act)
PLRB-25 Request for Appointment of Fact-Finding Panel
PLRB-26 Act 88 Arbitration Invoice
PLRB-52 Act 195 Interest Arbitration Invoice
PLRB-57 Request for Panel of Neutral Interest Arbitrators
Board Makeup
The board is comprised of three members who are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Pennsylvania Senate to serve six-year terms. The term's expiration dates are staggered at two-year intervals. While full-time staff in the central office in Harrisburg and a regional office in Pittsburgh are responsible for day-to-day activities, the three-member board resolves appeals from staff determinations and establishes overall policy and operating guidelines.
Board Members
Gary Masino, Chairman
Albert Mezzaroba, Member