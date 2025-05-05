The Pennsylvania Labor Relations Act (PLRA), which created the board in 1937, encourages the peaceful resolution of private sector industrial disputes through collective bargaining and protects employes, employers and labor organizations engaged in legal activities associated with the collective bargaining process. The board's private sector jurisdiction is limited to employers and their employes not covered by the National Labor Relations Act, for the most part only small local businesses.

Most of the board's work is in the public sector. The Public Employe Relations Act (PERA), enacted in 1970, extended collective bargaining rights and obligations to most public employes and their employers at the state, county and local government levels and vests the board with administrative authority to implement its provisions.

A 1977 decision of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court further expanded the board's jurisdiction to include representation and unfair practice issues arising from Act 111 of 1968, which granted collective bargaining rights to police officers and firefighters. Act 88 of 1992 modified the board's role in public school bargaining disputes.

Although specific provisions may vary, the board's basic duties are similar for public and private sector cases. The board has the responsibility to determine the appropriateness of collective bargaining units and to certify employe representatives as well as the authority to remedy and prevent unfair labor practices. For public employes other than police and firefighters, the board is also assigned a limited role in resolution of collective bargaining impasses.

Specific procedural requirements for all of the Board's processes under all of the statutes that the Board administers are contained in the Rules and Regulations of the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board.