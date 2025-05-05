PA Workforce Development Board

Overview
The Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board (PA WDB) advises the governor on workforce strategy. It helps align education and economic goals. The governor appoints most of the members. These members are from various sectors. These sectors include business, labor, education, and economic development. Also, the board includes seven state agency leaders and four General Assembly members.
The PA WDB's mission is to balance the state's workforce. It does this by considering employer and worker needs. It oversees various programs across departments and agencies. It also guides policymakers, evaluates performance, and suggests improvements.
PA WDB Committees
The PA WDB accomplishes its mission through the work of its committees. The Board currently has 11 committees aligned with the six broad goals in Pennsylvania's 2024-2028 WIOA Combined State Plan. Several committees support Goal 6: Addressing Workforce Shortages in Critical Industries.
All committees meet at least quarterly to develop a subject matter expertise in a certain workforce development policy area, monitor implementation of the WIOA Combined State Plan, identify and share best practices, identify opportunities for the state to support local workforce development initiatives, and recommend strategies to improve the workforce development system.
Committees:
- Agriculture (Supports WIOA Plan Goal 6)
- Apprenticeship and Career & Technical Education (Supports WIOA Plan Goal 1)
- Barrier Remediation (Supports WIOA Plan Goal 5)
- Construction Workforce (Supports WIOA Plan Goal 6)
- Continuous Improvement of the PA CareerLink® System (Supports WIOA Plan 4)
- Education Workforce Shortage (Supports WIOA Plan Goal 6)
- Healthcare Workforce (Supports WIOA Plan Goal 6)
- Industry Partnerships and Employer Engagement (Supports WIOA Plan Goal 2)
- Manufacturing (Supports WIOA Plan Goal 6)
- Reentry (Supports multiple WIOA Plan goals)
- Youth (Supports WIOA Plan Goal 3)
Additional Resources
About the PA WDB
Reports
PA WDB - 2025 Annual Report (PDF)
Reentry Toolkit - July 2025 (PDF)
Apprenticeship in Pennsylvania Report - 2025 (PDF)
PA WDB - 2024 Annual Report (PDF)
PA WDB - 2023 Annual Report (PDF)
PA WDB - 2022 Annual Report (PDF)
PA WDB - 2021 Annual Report (PDF)
2026 Meeting Dates
- August 5th at 10 a.m.
- Virtual: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/Xf-2ClLbRiaoD3qxNNKHOQ
- In-person: 727 Goucher St. Johnstown, PA 15905
- Meeting is from 11am to 2pm with a tour of the Hiram G Andrews Center at 10am.
- Briefing Book
- SNAP State Plan Pennsylvania 26-27 DRAFT
- 2023-2026 Recommendation Summary Updates DRAFT
- May 19, 2026 at 10 a.m.
- Virtual: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/P7ED3JczTRmUZPeoXS83pg
- In-person: 651 Boas Street, 4th Floor, Harrisburg PA 17121
- Briefing Book
- April 8, 2026 (Virtual)
- February 27, 2026 (Virtual)
Location and connection info TBD for the following
- November 10th at 10 a.m.
PA WDB Quarterly Meetings
- February 18, 2025
- April 2, 2025
- May 14, 2025
- August 6, 2025
- November 18, 2025
- February 13, 2024
- Virtual on Zoom
- Briefing Book
- May 7, 2024
- Hybrid: In-Person at Google’s Pittsburgh Headquarters and Virtual on Google Meet
- Briefing Book
- August 14, 2024
- Virtual on Zoom
- Briefing Book
- November 19, 2024
- Hybrid: In-person at 77 Wind Creek Blvd, Bethlehem, PA 18015 and Virtual on Zoom
- Briefing Book
Contact the PA WDB
If you have a question or comment for the PA WDB, please email the Board at RA-LI-PAWDB@pa.gov.