2025 Meeting Agendas
The AAB generally meets once a month, beginning at 9:00 AM.
For the most up-to-date agenda and/or phone number to attend the meeting, please email ra-liboisaccessboard@pa.gov
Upcoming Meeting Schedule
Microsoft Teams Meeting - Sep. 18, 2025 at 9 a.m.
IMPORTANT: Please sign in at least fifteen (15) minutes ahead of your hearing time. Hearings are scheduled in fifteen (15) minute increments, and sometimes they go faster.
Again, please note that all Accessibility Advisory Board meetings are recorded.
UCC Accessibility Requirements
The technical code requirements pertaining to building accessibility that are currently enforced in Pennsylvania are found primarily in: Chapter 11 of the International Building Code 2018 (depending on which version is applicable); Appendix E of the International Building Code 2018 (depending on which version is applicable); and in the ICC A117.1 Accessible and Usable Buildings and Facilities Standard.
Please note that the Department and all municipalities that have elected to administer and enforce the UCC (and who have code officials certified as Accessibility Inspectors/Plans Examiners) enforce building code requirements related to accessibility, not the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (and the Americans with Disabilities Act Accessibility Guidelines). The latter is a civil rights law that is enforced by the U.S. Department of Justice.