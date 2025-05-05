Skip to agency navigation
    Accessibility Advisory Board

    The Accessibility Advisory Board has the power to review proposed regulations related to accessibility for people with physical disabilities, provide advice to the Secretary on enforcement of accessibility requirements, review applications for modifications or variances of accessibility requirements in the Uniform Construction Code, and hear appeals from decisions of building code officials related to accessibility issues.

    How to File

    Form

    To apply, please complete and submit the form below.

    Accessibility Advisory Board Petition (UCC-1A)
    Fee Schedule

    Accessibility Advisory Board Fee Schedule

    Click here for Fee Schedule
    Instructions

    Instructions on how to file a petition with the Accessibility Advisory Board

    Filing instructions

    2025 Meeting Agendas

    The AAB generally meets once a month, beginning at 9:00 AM.

    For the most up-to-date agenda and/or phone number to attend the meeting, please email ra-liboisaccessboard@pa.gov

    Upcoming Meeting Schedule

    Microsoft Teams Meeting - Sep. 18, 2025 at 9 a.m.
    January 16, 2025 - Agenda February 20, 2025 - Agenda March 20, 2025 - Agenda April 17, 2025 - Agenda
    May 15, 2025- AgendaJune 12, 2025- AgendaJuly 17, 2025- AgendaAugust 21, 2025- Agenda
    September 18, 2025October 16, 2025November 20, 2025December 18, 2025

    IMPORTANT:  Please sign in at least fifteen (15) minutes ahead of your hearing time. Hearings are scheduled in fifteen (15) minute increments, and sometimes they go faster.

    Again, please note that all Accessibility Advisory Board meetings are recorded.

    UCC Accessibility Requirements

    The technical code requirements pertaining to building accessibility that are currently enforced in Pennsylvania are found primarily in: Chapter 11 of the International Building Code 2018 (depending on which version is applicable); Appendix E of the International Building Code 2018 (depending on which version is applicable); and in the ICC A117.1 Accessible and Usable Buildings and Facilities Standard.

    Please note that the Department and all municipalities that have elected to administer and enforce the UCC (and who have code officials certified as Accessibility Inspectors/Plans Examiners) enforce building code requirements related to accessibility, not the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (and the Americans with Disabilities Act Accessibility Guidelines). The latter is a civil rights law that is enforced by the U.S. Department of Justice.

    Accessibility Petitions

    717-787-3329

    Accessibility Code Requirements

    Select option 1 and then option 3

    717-787-3806