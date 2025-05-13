"It was important for me to be here at today’s job fair not only as the Secretary of the Department of Labor & Industry, but also as someone who called Delaware County home for many years – someone who deeply understands how significant this closure is to the region," said Secretary Walker. “To the thousands of impacted workers, know that the Shapiro Administration is working diligently to help you get back on your feet. In addition to today’s job fair, we are continuing our work to connect you with meaningful job opportunities and the resources you need to navigate this difficult time.”

Leading up to today’s job fair, L&I hosted ten live, virtual Rapid Response Information Meetings (RRIMs) for impacted employees, connecting them with career resources and information on applying for Unemployment Compensation benefits, job search assistance and training, PA CareerLink® services, health insurance enrollment timelines, and more.

At the job fair, 226 employers and 30 community organizations connected with more than 1000 impacted workers.

“Today’s event was truly a regional effort to support Crozer workers. Workforce Boards and PA CareerLink® centers across Southeastern PA contributed time and resources, and all our major health systems in the region, plus many mid- and small-sized employers, were here,” said Delaware County Workforce Development Board Executive Director Kate McGeever. “After today, we will continue to be here for Crozer workers as long as they need our support to reconnect to employment.”

In addition to the services offered at PA CareerLink® to all Pennsylvanians looking for employment, a new resource is exclusively available to workers impacted by the Crozer Health closure. The Rapid Response Transition Center, located at 160 E 7th St, Chester, PA 19013, offers essential support services focused on a variety of topics including unemployment compensation, job search assistance, career counseling, and health insurance enrollment. This center aims to help dislocated workers transition smoothly to new opportunities through virtual workshops and in-person resources.

The center is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, with weekend and evening availability to be scheduled soon. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made by emailing Pa.CrozerTransitionCenter.info@edsi.com, or by calling 610-876-4855.

Impacted workers are also encouraged to text healthjobs to 888777 and add their email to receive updates from Delaware County to help in their job search.

Rapid Response Services are free, federally funded benefits offered to employers and workers through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). For more information about requesting Rapid Response Services, please visit PA.gov.

