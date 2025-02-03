Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today announced the opening of nominations for the 2025 Governor’s Award for Safety Excellence (GASE), an annual award that recognizes employers with exceptional safety strategies and injury prevention programs that protect Pennsylvania workers. Employers across the Commonwealth are encouraged to submit applications by Thursday, May 1, 2025.

“Our workers are safer today because employers have committed to establishing and upholding safety practices, and the most successful companies in the Commonwealth are those that make workplace safety an integral part of their corporate culture, not just a compliance checkbox,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “With the Governor’s Award for Safety Excellence, the Shapiro Administration is able to recognize the employers with outstanding safety records that are going above and beyond to make sure they’re protecting their most valuable asset – their employees.”

Pennsylvania employers may nominate themselves or may be nominated by a third party. Information about how to nominate an employer is available on L&I’s website.

Pennsylvania businesses are encouraged to establish a certified workplace safety committee, supported by L&I’s Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Health & Safety Division, to help identify potential hazards, maintain compliance with industry safety regulations, and promote a safe work environment for employees. Certified workplace committees also help businesses save money: those certified receive a five percent discount on their workers’ compensation insurance premiums.

More than 13,300 state-certified workplace safety committees have been established since March 1994, protecting more than 1.6 million workers. Additionally, employers with certified workplace safety committees have saved more than $925 million in workers’ compensation premiums. These savings in insurance costs are due solely to the five percent premium discount provided to businesses that have these committees.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, please visit the website or follow L&I on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

# # #