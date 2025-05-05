Business Services
Who can use L&I’s Business Services?
All Pennsylvania businesses can utilize the many services L&I, PA CareerLink®, and local workforce development boards offer. The services available are at no cost and give businesses support by helping you with job postings, holding job fairs, making talent referrals, connecting employees to training, answering questions about labor law compliance, and providing required posters to hang in your business.
How do I access L&I's Business Services?
You can access in-person services at PA CareerLink® or virtually, by using the PA CareerLink® online system.
At PA CareerLink®, our Business Services Teams (BST) are on hand to help you. They provide you with a knowledgeable representative who serves as your single point of contact for all L&I and PA CareerLink® services. Your representative can provide customized recommendations for services and programs to best meet your business’ needs.
Business Services By Category
