When requesting non-public records in a workers’ compensation case, one of the following must be met in order for the bureau to honor the request:

Bureau records indicate that the requester is a party to the case.





The requesting attorney enters an appearance on behalf of a party when asking for the records.





Request includes a signed and dated authorization release from the claimant (authorization release is valid if submitted within 60 days of date on form).





Requester submits a subpoena.

Requests for copies of workers’ compensation records should be submitted online by registered WCAIS users. Click here to go to WCAIS to make your request.

If you are not a registered user of WCAIS, please contact the Helpline at 800-482-2383 to become a registered user. Also, you may fax your request to (717) 783-6365.

If you have a subpoena issued by anyone other than a PA Workers’ Compensation Judge, an original copy of the subpoena must be mailed to the bureau at:

Bureau of Workers’ Compensation

651 Boas Street, 8th Floor

Harrisburg, PA 17121-0750

Attention: Records Unit

To have records certified, simply note that in your request. And lastly, please remember to include the following information when requesting records: claimant’s name, social security number, injury date(s), and party representation.