Labor Law Compliance

Relating to the performance of industrial work in homes; regulating, and in certain cases prohibiting, industrial homework; imposing duties, restrictions and liabilities on industrial home-workers and on persons, partnerships, associations and corporations, directly or indirectly furnishing materials and articles to home-workers for manufacture or work thereon; requiring permits and home-workers' certificates and prescribing the fees therefor; conferring powers and imposing duties on the Department of Labor and Industry; and prescribing penalties.