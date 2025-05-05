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    Advisory Council for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing

    Meeting Dates

    2026 Meeting Dates

    The Advisory Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing quarterly meetings are primarily hybrid - on location and virtually using Zoom. In some instances, the meetings may be virtual only. If you would like to attend, please review the meeting information below. The link you receive is individual to each registrant.  

    Registration is required to ensure security protocols are followed. Once you have completed registration, you will receive a confirmation of registration with the meeting link. A laptop, or computer, is strongly encouraged to attend this meeting for best communication access. If you wish to speak via public time, you will be asked during registration for your name and topic. Should you have questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to ODHH. 

    December 4, 2026 (Virtual)

     

    September 25, 2026 (Virtual)

     

    June 5, 2026 (Hybrid)

    Zoom and PaTTAN Harrisburg – 6340 Flank Drive Harrisburg, PA 17112
    Zoom Registration for June 5, 2026 ACDHH Meeting
    June 5, 2026 ACDHH Agenda (pdf)
    June 5, 2026 ACDHH ASL Agenda

    March 13, 2026 (Virtual)

    Zoom Registration for March 13, 2026 ACDHH Meeting
    March 13, 2026 ACDHH Agenda (pdf)
    March 13, 2026 ACDHH ASL Agenda
    March 13, 2026 ACDHH Minutes (pdf)

    Committee Meetings

    April 17, 2026 Membership Standing Committee Meeting (pdf)
    April 21, 2026 Bylaws Subcommittee Meeting (pdf)

     

    ​ Meetings are accessible via State-Registered interpreters, Communication Access Realtime Translation (CART), and an assistive listening system.

    Additional accommodations will be provided upon request.

    Contact ODHH: 

    717-783-4912 v/tty 
    717-831-1928 videophone 
    ra-li-ovr-odhh@pa.gov

    Prior Meeting Minutes