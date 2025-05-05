Advisory Council for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing

2026 Meeting Dates
The Advisory Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing quarterly meetings are primarily hybrid - on location and virtually using Zoom. In some instances, the meetings may be virtual only. If you would like to attend, please review the meeting information below. The link you receive is individual to each registrant.
Registration is required to ensure security protocols are followed. Once you have completed registration, you will receive a confirmation of registration with the meeting link. A laptop, or computer, is strongly encouraged to attend this meeting for best communication access. If you wish to speak via public time, you will be asked during registration for your name and topic. Should you have questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to ODHH.
December 4, 2026 (Virtual)
September 25, 2026 (Virtual)
June 5, 2026 (Hybrid)
Zoom and PaTTAN Harrisburg – 6340 Flank Drive Harrisburg, PA 17112
March 13, 2026 (Virtual)Zoom Registration for March 13, 2026 ACDHH Meeting
March 13, 2026 ACDHH Agenda (pdf)
March 13, 2026 ACDHH ASL Agenda
March 13, 2026 ACDHH Minutes (pdf)
Committee Meetings
April 17, 2026 Membership Standing Committee Meeting (pdf)
Meetings are accessible via State-Registered interpreters, Communication Access Realtime Translation (CART), and an assistive listening system.
Additional accommodations will be provided upon request.
Contact ODHH:
717-783-4912 v/tty
717-831-1928 videophone
ra-li-ovr-odhh@pa.gov
Prior Meeting Minutes
- December 2025
- September 2025
- June 2025
- March 2025
- December 2024
- September 2024
- July 2024
- June 2024
- March 2024
- January 2024
- December 2023
- September 2023
- June 2023
- March 2023
- December 2022
- September 2022
- June 2022
- March 2022
- December 2021
- September 2021
- June 2021 - Cancelled
- March 2021
- December 2020
- September 2020
- June 2020
- March 2020 - Cancelled