    ICYMI: “There’s a Lot Less Waiting for One Government Service in Pennsylvania” – Governor Shapiro and L&I Secretary Walker Highlight Major Improvements to Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Compensation System, Lowest Call Wait Times in Over Six Years

    August 20, 2025
    Governor Josh Shapiro shakes hands with Labor and Industry employee at event highlighting major improvements for unemployment compensation

    Harrisburg, PA – Yesterday, Governor Josh Shapiro joined Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker, labor leaders, worker advocates, and frontline staff at L&I to highlight the significant improvements the Shapiro Administration has made to Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Compensation (UC) system — making it faster, more reliable, and easier for workers to access.

    From day one, Governor Shapiro has been laser-focused on delivering results for Pennsylvanians and speeding up government — and fixing an overwhelmed unemployment compensation system that failed too many workers during the pandemic was a top priority. The Shapiro Administration has built a “no wrong door” approach to UC services, ensuring Pennsylvanians can get help by phone, email, online chat, or in-person at PA CareerLink® centers.

    When the Governor took office, more than 40,000 pandemic-era claims and 34,000 pandemic-era fraud reports were still backlogged, and workers trying to call the UC service center often had to wait more than an hour — or call back more than 10 times — just to get help.

    Under the leadership of Secretary Walker and Unemployment Compensation Deputy Secretary Maria Macus, just seven months after the Governor took office, the UC team eliminated the entire backlog of claims. Since then, L&I has implemented a series of reforms to make it easier for Pennsylvanians to access the UC system, including:

    • The lowest call wait times in more than six years — dropping from well over an hour to under 10 minutes on average
    • Hiring nearly 400 new UC interviewers to answer calls and process claims quickly
    • Expanding UC Connect — bringing in-person assistance to CareerLink centers across the Commonwealth, where more than 106,000 Pennsylvanians have already gotten help
    • Installing self-service ID verification kiosks in PA CareerLink® centers to make the process faster and more secure
    • Creating a new 24/7 secure live chat option to give Pennsylvanians around-the-clock access to help with UC questions
    • Responding to emails within 24 hours, cutting wait times dramatically

    As a result of these reforms, workers are now able to get help more quickly, access benefits more easily, and trust the system to deliver when they need it most.

