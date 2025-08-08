Skip to agency navigation
    At Under 10 Minutes, Shapiro Administration Achieves Fastest Unemployment Compensation Call Wait Time in Over Six Years

    “Faster call times mean faster answers, fewer delays, and more Pennsylvanians getting the help they need when they need it.” – L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker

    August 08, 2025

    HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today announced that the average call wait time for Pennsylvanians to get help through the Unemployment Compensation (UC) Service Center has dropped to just nine minutes, the fastest performance recorded since March 2019.

    This milestone reflects significant progress in modernizing Pennsylvania’s UC system under the leadership of Governor Josh Shapiro who prioritized improving the UC experience for Pennsylvanians with the goal of delivering efficient, timely support during periods of job loss.

    “Reducing UC call wait times isn’t just about speed, it’s about access,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “Faster call times mean faster answers, fewer delays, and more Pennsylvanians getting the help they need when they need it. While this is an accomplishment, we will not rest on our laurels. We’re committed to continued improvements that make Pennsylvania’s UC system more responsive, accessible, and effective.”

    Historically, lower call wait times were only reached during short-term staffing surges – like L&I saw during and immediately after the pandemic. Today’s achievement marks the first sub-10-minute average under normal staffing levels, indicating a long-term improvement in how services are delivered to claimants.

    Prior to Governor Shapiro taking office in January 2023, UC call wait times regularly exceeded one hour, and claimants often had to call multiple times to reach a representative. In 2023, it took an average of 11.4 attempts to reach someone. By the start of 2025, that number had dropped to just 2.8 attempts, a 75 percent improvement.

    The Shapiro Administration’s broader efforts to strengthen UC services include:

    Pennsylvanians experiencing job loss can always contact L&I directly for assistance through the Department’s UC helpline (888-313-7284), by email (UCHelp@pa.gov) or the live chat service

    Governor Shapiro’s comprehensive reforms highlight his Administration’s dedication to creating a fair, efficient, and accessible unemployment system that reflects the diverse needs of Pennsylvania’s workforce.

    For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, please visit the website or follow L&I on InstagramFacebookX, and LinkedIn

