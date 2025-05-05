Upcoming Events
Not sure how to navigate the calendar? A video tutorial from L&I's Unemployment Compensation (UC) team is available on YouTube.
UC Event Calendar Video Tutorial
L&I's Unemployment Compensation (UC) team explains how to navigate the UC Event Google calendar.
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