Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for July 2025.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 4.0 percent in July. The U.S. unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a point over the month to 4.2 percent, marking the 27th consecutive month Pennsylvania’s rate was at or below the national average.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was four-tenths of a percentage point above the July 2024 level of 3.6 percent, while the US rate was unchanged from last July.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 3,000 over the month to 6,537,000 in July. Employment, down 6,000 from June, drove the decline while unemployment rose 3,000 over the month.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 7,100 over the month to 6,237,200 in July, the 15th consecutive month at a record high. Jobs increased from June in seven of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest volume movement was in education & health services, up 5,900 over the month to a record high. Financial activities also set a record level in July. Over the year, jobs were up 97,600 with gains in eight of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+50,400) had the largest volume increase from July 2024.

Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. July 2025 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

# # #

Current Labor Force Statistics Seasonally Adjusted (in thousands) Change from Change from July June July June 2025 July 2024 2025 2025 2024 volume percent volume percent PA Civilian Labor Force 6,537 6,540 6,571 -3 0.0% -34 -0.5% Employment 6,274 6,280 6,335 -6 -0.1% -61 -1.0% Unemployment 263 260 237 3 1.2% 26 11.0% Rate 4.0 4.0 3.6 0.0 ---- 0.4 ---- U.S. Civilian Labor Force 170,342 170,380 168,315 -38 0.0% 2,027 1.2% Employment 163,106 163,366 161,219 -260 -0.2% 1,887 1.2% Unemployment 7,236 7,015 7,097 221 3.2% 139 2.0% Rate 4.2 4.1 4.2 0.1 ---- 0.0 ----