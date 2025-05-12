Harrisburg, PA – This Wednesday, May 14 , the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) will host a virtual Rapid Response Information Meeting (RRIM) for employees affected by the recently announced Rite Aid layoffs which affected hundreds of workers in both central and southeastern Pennsylvania. The session will provide important information to help impacted workers during this career transition, like PA CareerLink® services, Unemployment Compensation (UC) guidance, health insurance enrollment, and additional local and state resources.

The May 14 meeting will take place online from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm and registration is required . Impacted workers can sign up online.

“Suddenly losing employment and having to determine your next move can feel overwhelming and intimidating. But L&I is here to help during this challenging time," said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. "Our Rapid Response team is working to ensure those impacted by Rite Aid’s layoffs have access to the resources and support they need to help them transition to meaningful employment opportunities that offer family-sustaining wages."

Future meetings for impacted Rite Aid workers are currently being organized; in the meantime, L&I encourages workers to reach out to their local PA CareerLink® for more information and services.

Rapid Response Services are federally funded benefits free to employers and workers through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). For more information about requesting Rapid Response Services, please visit PA.gov.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, please visit the website or follow L&I on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

# # #

Editor’s Note: Media are not allowed to attend the online meeting.