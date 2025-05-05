The petitioner (the party that files the appeal) must file its brief with the Board within 30 days of the date the Board acknowledges receipt of its appeal, and the respondent must file its brief within 30 days after being served with petitioner's brief. Should petitioner fail to file or fail to timely file a brief, respondent must file its brief within 30 days of the last day petitioner's brief could have been timely filed. The timely filing of subsequent appeals or cross-appeals restarts the 30-day filing clock for petitioners.

A request for an extension of time to file a brief must be made prior to the last day the brief can be timely filed, and must indicate the position of the other parties in the appeal to the request. A party can make the request using WCAIS. A party can also make such a request by mail or fax to the Board Secretary at the Central Office, copying all parties of record. Initial 30-day extensions are generally granted, while subsequent extensions are granted or denied at the discretion of the Board. You will receive notification from the Board, through WCAIS or by mail, about the granting or denial of an extension.

If there is no brief extension timely filed, the Board is not permitted to accept a brief after the Brief Due Date, unless there was an extenuating or exigent circumstance preventing the timely filing.

The regulation governing the filing of briefs is 34 Pa. Code § 111.16. Briefs: content and form and time for filing.

Please see WCAIS Brief Information for information about briefs on WCAIS.