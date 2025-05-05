The State Workers' Insurance Fund (SWIF) and the State Workers' Insurance Board were established by statute in 1915. The Board consists of the Secretary of Labor & Industry, who acts as the Chairperson, the Insurance Commissioner, and the State Treasurer. SWIF operates as an enterprise fund within the Department of Labor & Industry and is managed by the Director. SWIF provides an assured source of workers' compensation insurance for the employers and workers of Pennsylvania. For over 85 years SWIF has fulfilled this mission and continues to do so. Our first policy was issued on December 31, 1915.

Because of SWIF, thousands of Pennsylvania companies that might otherwise not have been able to obtain workers' compensation insurance coverage are in business today; meeting payrolls, providing important products and services, and contributing to the stability of the communities they serve. SWIF is here to guarantee coverage, enabling employers to stay in business and keeping people working.

SWIF has eight district offices throughout the Commonwealth. These offices are linked to the home office by a state of the art integrated computer system that processes all aspects of SWIF's operation, from underwriting to claims processing and payments, to accounting, legal and statistics. This system handles thousands of transactions daily, with a response time of less than half a second.