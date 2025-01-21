Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today announced an investment of approximately $592,000 in grants to three organizations as part of the Veterans Employment Program (VEP), to help veterans and their spouses overcome employment barriers and secure family-sustaining careers.

"Our veterans have served our country and Commonwealth with distinction, and now it's our turn to serve them by ensuring they have access to meaningful employment opportunities," said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. "Through these strategic investments, we’re not just funding programs – we are supporting organizations that have demonstrated their commitment and capability to provide specialized services that our veterans need to thrive in today’s workforce.”

The VEP initiative is designed to help veterans, members of all Reserves units and the Pennsylvania National Guard, and spouses of veterans and service members translate their military skills to civilian life. Pennsylvania has more than 700,000 veterans, roughly five percent of the Commonwealth’s population. In October 2023, the Shapiro Administration announced nearly $800,000 in additional funding for Veterans Employment Program projects across the Commonwealth.

“It is programs like the VEP, that provide veterans with the support they need to begin civilian careers” said Brig. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Veterans make this commonwealth their home because they are afforded opportunities to hone their relatable skills and join the workforce as they transition from military service to civilian life. You don’t have to look far to see the positive impact veterans have in any job market.”

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has made workforce development a cornerstone of his agenda. The Shapiro Administration has increased annual funding for workforce development initiatives statewide – including apprenticeships, career, and technical education (CTE), and vocational-technical programs by nearly $65 million over its first two budgets, a more than 50% increase over funding in the 2022-23 budget. The 2024-25 budget also included a first-time investment of $2 million in nursing registered apprenticeship programs to help fill critical nursing positions across the Commonwealth.

The following funded programs will provide comprehensive employment services including career coaching, skills training, job placement assistance, and supportive services.

Business Interface Workforce Services, LLC (Montgomery County) – $198,829

This program will serve 80 veterans through their Norristown Education and Employment Center, providing individualized care and coordination of workforce development resources.

Educational Data Systems, Inc. (EDSI) (Bucks County) – $200,000

The Veterans Mission Forward program will create a partnership between Bucks and Montgomery counties addressing employment barriers through specialized career development programs. In addition, through collaboration with Montgomery County Office of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Court, Montgomery County Community College, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the program will create opportunities for critical training, job placement and supportive services, leading to sustainable employment and career advancement across both counties.

Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette, Inc. (Westmoreland and Fayette counties) – $193,167

The Valor to Value program aims to support 20 veterans and their spouses through group mentorship, personalized coaching, and comprehensive support services with the goal of transitioning them into fulfilling, full time employment.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, please visit the website or follow L&I on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

# # #