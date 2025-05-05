Who is CWIA?
CWIA is a bureau staffed by statisticians, analysts, and economists within the PA Department of Labor & Industry designated by the Governor’s Office as the primary source of labor market information for the commonwealth. Our mission is to produce and provide timely, objective, and credible workforce and economic statistics and analysis to help our customers make informed policy, business and career decisions that strengthen Pennsylvania’s economic security. We hope you find the information contained in this website useful and informative.
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Research & Historical DataThis system offers a full range of features and services to assist labor market analysts, job seekers, and employers in their workforce development needs.
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Current Employment Statistics (CES)
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Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS)
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Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS)
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Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW)
Contact Us
Can't find what you're looking for and have a question?
Our customer response team is available to answer your data questions weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You may speak to them by calling 717-787-6466 or toll-free at 1-877-493-3282. If you prefer to communicate via email, simply send your inquiry to workforceinfo@pa.gov and someone will be in touch.
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