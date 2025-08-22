JOHNSTOWN, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker today congratulated 61 graduates during the Summer 2025 Commencement Ceremony at the Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI) at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC). The ceremony recognized students from 10 of CTI’s 11 training programs, along with individuals who completed the Graduate Externship Program.

"CTI at HGAC is changing lives every day by giving Pennsylvanians with disabilities the skills, training, and confidence to achieve independence and succeed in the workforce," said Secretary Walker. "I have seen firsthand the unique strengths that people with disabilities bring to the workplace, and they are a vital part of Pennsylvania’s economy and communities. Through CTI at HGAC, and programs like MY Work, we are opening doors to experience, building confidence, and helping our graduates share their talents in ways that strengthen the Commonwealth."

Operated by L&I’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR), CTI at HGAC provides career and technical education, independent living skills training, and therapeutic support on its fully accessible campus in Johnstown. Students can earn associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates while also receiving services such as physical and occupational therapy, counseling, and adaptive technology support. This approach ensures graduates are not only prepared for their chosen professions but also for independent living.

Since Governor Josh Shapiro took office in January 2023, 355 students have graduated from CTI at HGAC, including:

2023: 65 graduates (23 in Summer, 42 in Fall)

65 graduates (23 in Summer, 42 in Fall) 2024: 159 graduates (46 in Spring, 51 in Summer, 62 in Fall)

159 graduates (46 in Spring, 51 in Summer, 62 in Fall) 2025: 131 graduates (77 in Spring, 54 in Summer)

To ensure OVR can continue helping Pennsylvanians with disabilities find and keep employment, Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 proposed budget includes an additional $5 million for OVR to expand programs like MY Work and other services.

The Governor’s budget proposal also invests in programs that strengthen Pennsylvania’s workforce, including:

$3.5 million for the Schools-to-Work Program to help students transition into high-demand careers

for the Schools-to-Work Program to help students transition into high-demand careers $5 million to launch the Nurse Shortage Assistance Program to recruit and train the next generation of nurses

to launch the Nurse Shortage Assistance Program to recruit and train the next generation of nurses $10 million to expand apprenticeship programs and grow the workforce through earn-and-learn opportunities

to expand apprenticeship programs and grow the workforce through earn-and-learn opportunities $21 million to raise wages, provide paid time off, and increase access to affordable insurance for approximately 8,500 direct care workers who support adults with physical disabilities and seniors

The Summer 2025 graduating class reflects steady growth at CTI at HGAC and highlights the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to opportunity and a strong, inclusive workforce.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, please visit the website

