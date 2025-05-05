Mandatory Postings

Postings required by the state
You can download these posters for free from the links below. Each link tells you what's on the poster, which employers need to put it up, and who to contact if you need more info. Put these posters where everyone can easily see and read them. Not having these posters can lead to fines.
The following free resources are available to help Pennsylvania Veterans understand their rights, protections, benefits and services. For more information, contact either your County Office of Veterans Affairs, call the PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs at 1-800-698-2411, or visit Pennsylvania's Department of Military and Veteran Affairs resource page.
Form:
Form No. LLC-5
Posting requirements:
All PA Employers of Minors
Contact:
Department of Labor & Industry
Labor Law Compliance
1-800-932-0665
Form:
Form No. LLC-8
Posting requirements:
All PA Employers
Contact:
Department of Labor & Industry
Labor Law Compliance
1-800-932-0665
Form:
Equal Opportunity & Fair Practices Notices
Posting requirements:
Click here for specific requirements.
Contact:
Pennsylvania Human
Relations Commission
717-787-4410
Form:
Form No. LLC-17
Posting requirements:
All PA Employers of Minors
Contact:
Department of Labor & Industry
Labor Law Compliance
1-800-932-0665
Forms:
Form No. LLC-1 - 8.5 x 11
Form No. LLC-1 - 8.5 x 11 (ESP)
Form No. LLC-1 - 11 x 17 (ESP)
Posting requirements:
All PA Employers
Contact:
Department of Labor & Industry
Labor Law Compliance
1-800-932-0665
Form:
PA Clean Indoor Air Act Signage for No Smoking
Posting requirements:
All Employers identified under the PA Clean Indoor Air Act
Contact:
PA Department of Health Clean Indoor Air Helpline:
717-783-6600
Forms:
Form No. LIBC-262
Form No. LIBC-262(ESP)
Posting requirements:
Public Employers (State, County, Township, etc.)
Contact:
Department of Labor & Industry
Bureau of Workers' Compensation
Health & Safety Division
717-772-1635
Form:
Form No. UC-700
Posting requirements:
All Employers
Contact:
Department of Labor & Industry
Office of UC Policy
833-728-2367 Option 1
Form:
Form No. LIBC-500
Posting requirements:
All Employers
Contact:
Your Insurance Carrier or
Department of Labor & Industry
Workers’ Compensation
717-783-5421
Postings required by the state (For Spanish-speaking employees)
Form:
Form No. LLC-5 (ESP)
Required postings:
All Employers of Minors
Contact:
Department of Labor & Industry
Labor Law Compliance
1-800-932-0665
Form:
Form No. LLC-17 (ESP)
Required postings:
All Employers of Minors
Contact:
Department of Labor & Industry
Labor Law Compliance
1-800-932-0665
Form:
Form No. LLC-8 (ESP)
Required postings:
All Employers
Contact:
Department of Labor & Industry
Labor Law Compliance
1-800-932-0665
Form:
Form UC-700(ESP)
Required postings:
All Employers
Contact:
Department of Labor & Industry
Office of UC Policy
833-728-2367 Option 1
For more information
To learn more, including about Form UC-1609 that must be given to employees, visit our Employer & Tax Services: Important Information page.