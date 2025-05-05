Monthly News Releases
The monthly news releases contain an analysis of the current economic conditions for Pennsylvania, its 18 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA), 16 Micropolitan Statistical Areas (mSA), as well as 16 Small Labor Market Areas (LMA). Included is information on labor force, employment and unemployment statistics. Also provided in the MSA, mSA and LMA releases is a count of non-agricultural wage and salary jobs by industry. Click on the area below to view your required news release.
August 2025 Jobs Report
Sub-State Resources
Bloomsburg-Berwick (Columbia County)
Lock Haven (Clinton County)
Bradford (McKean County)
Meadville (Crawford County)
DuBois (Clearfield County)
Oil City (Venango County)
East Stroudsburg (Monroe County)
Pottsville (Schuylkill County)
Hemlock Farms (Pike County)
Sayre (Bradford County)
Hermitage (Mercer County)
Selinsgrove (Snyder County)
Huntingdon
Somerset
Indiana
Sunbury (Northumberland and Montour Counties)
Lewisburg (Union County)
Warren (Warren County)
Lewistown (Mifflin County)
Civilian Labor Force
PA Employment & Jobs Data Release Schedule - 2025
|Reference Month
|US Data
|PA Data
|Area Data
|Time:
|8:30 AM
|8:30 AM
|8:30 AM
|December '24
|Friday, 01/10/2025
|Friday, 01/24/2025
|Tuesday, 02/04/2025
|January '25
|2/7/2025
|Friday, 03/14/2025
|Thursday, 03/20/2025
|February
|3/7/2025
|Friday, 03/28/2025
|Tuesday, 04/08/2025
|March
|4/4/2025
|Friday, 04/18/2025
|Tuesday, 04/29/2025
|April
|5/2/2025
|Friday, 05/16/2025
|Tuesday, 05/27/2025
|May
|6/6/2025
|Friday, 06/20/2025
|Tuesday, 07/01/2025
|June
|7/3/2025
|Friday, 07/18/2025
|Tuesday, 07/29/2025
|July
|8/1/2025
|Friday, 08/15/2025
|Tuesday, 08/26/2025
|August
|9/5/2025
|Friday, 09/19/2025
|Tuesday, 09/30/2025
|September
|10/3/2025
|Friday, 10/17/2025
|Tuesday, 10/28/2025
|October
|11/7/2025
|Friday, 11/21/2025
|Wednesday, 12/03/2025
|November
|12/5/2025
|Friday, 12/19/2025
|Wednesday, 12/31/2025
|December
|1/9/2026
|Friday, 01/23/2026
|Tuesday, 02/03/2026
