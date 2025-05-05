Skip to agency navigation
    Monthly News Releases

    The monthly news releases contain an analysis of the current economic conditions for Pennsylvania, its 18 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA), 16 Micropolitan Statistical Areas (mSA), as well as 16 Small Labor Market Areas (LMA). Included is information on labor force, employment and unemployment statistics. Also provided in the MSA, mSA and LMA releases is a count of non-agricultural wage and salary jobs by industry. Click on the area below to view your required news release.

    August 2025 Jobs Report

    Pennsylvania (statewide) August 2025

    Sub-State Resources

    2020 Metropolitan Statistical Areas Map
    2010 Metropolitan Statistical Areas Map

    PA Employment & Jobs Data Release Schedule - 2025

    Reference MonthUS DataPA Data
    		Area Data
    Time:8:30 AM8:30 AM8:30 AM
    December '24Friday, 01/10/2025Friday, 01/24/2025Tuesday, 02/04/2025
    January '252/7/2025Friday, 03/14/2025Thursday, 03/20/2025
    February3/7/2025Friday, 03/28/2025Tuesday, 04/08/2025
    March4/4/2025Friday, 04/18/2025Tuesday, 04/29/2025
    April5/2/2025Friday, 05/16/2025Tuesday, 05/27/2025
    May6/6/2025Friday, 06/20/2025Tuesday, 07/01/2025
    June7/3/2025Friday, 07/18/2025Tuesday, 07/29/2025
    July8/1/2025Friday, 08/15/2025Tuesday, 08/26/2025
    August9/5/2025Friday, 09/19/2025Tuesday, 09/30/2025
    September10/3/2025Friday, 10/17/2025Tuesday, 10/28/2025
    October11/7/2025Friday, 11/21/2025Wednesday, 12/03/2025
    November12/5/2025Friday, 12/19/2025Wednesday, 12/31/2025
    December1/9/2026Friday, 01/23/2026Tuesday, 02/03/2026

