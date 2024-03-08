Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate At 3.4% in January as Total Nonfarm Jobs Sets New Record High for Sixth Straight Month

    Annual revisions show Pennsylvania set a record-low unemployment rate of 3.2% in 2023.

    March 08, 2024

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for January 2024. Per standard practice each year, L&I also released revisions to jobs data for the previous five years.

    January 2024 Preliminary Employment Situation Report

    Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 3.4% in January. The U.S. unemployment rate was also unchanged from December, remaining at 3.7%.

    The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was four-tenths of a percentage point below its January 2023 level of 3.8%, while the national rate was up three-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

    Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 6,000 over the month due to a gain in resident employment while unemployment was unchanged from December.

    Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 14,800 over the month to a record high of 6,129,900. This was the sixth consecutive record high for Pennsylvania’s jobs count. Jobs increased from December in eight of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in education & health services (+7,900), which rose to a record high.

    Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 70,100 with gains in five of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+59,600) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.

    Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. January 2024 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

    Annual Revisions to Jobs Data

    At the start of each year, the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) uses additional or revised information to adjust prior years’ monthly sample-based estimates. Additionally, seasonal adjustment factors for historical labor force and nonfarm jobs data are updated. That process for Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force and nonfarm jobs data through 2023 has been completed and is reflected in the analysis of January’s preliminary data.

    Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on FacebookTwitter, and LinkedIn.

    # # #

    Current Labor Force Statistics

     

    Seasonally Adjusted

     

    (in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

           Change from

          Change from

     

     

    January 2024

    December 2023

    January 2023

    December
    2023

    January
    2023

     

     

     

     

     

      volume

       percent

      volume

      percent

     

    PA

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Civilian Labor Force

    6,544

    6,538

    6,492

    6

    0.1%

    52

    0.8%

     

    Employment

    6,324

    6,317

    6,247

    7

    0.1%

    77

    1.2%

     

    Unemployment

    221

    221

    245

    0

    0.0%

    -24

    -9.8%

     

    Rate

    3.4

    3.4

    3.8

    0.0

    ----

    -0.4

    ----

     

    U.S.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Civilian Labor Force

    167,276

    167,451

    165,871

    -175

    -0.1%

    1,405

    0.8%

     

    Employment

    161,152

    161,183

    160,152

    -31

    0.0%

    1,000

    0.6%

     

    Unemployment

    6,124

    6,268

    5,719

    -144

    -2.3%

    405

    7.1%

     

    Rate

    3.7

    3.7

    3.4

    0.0

    ----

    0.3

    ----

     

    Note: February 2024 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on March 22nd, 2024.

     

    Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment

    		 

     

    Seasonally Adjusted

    		 

     

    (in thousands)

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

    Change from

    Change from

    		 

     

     

         January 
    2024

    December 
    2023

       January 
    2023

    December
    2023

    January
    2023

    		 

     

     

     

            

     

     volume

    percent

    volume

    percent

    		 

     

    Total Nonfarm Jobs

    6,129.9

    6,115.1

    6,059.8

    14.8

    0.2%

    70.1

    1.2%

    		 

     

    Goods Producing Industries

    844.3

    844.8

    853.1

    -0.5

    -0.1%

    -8.8

    -1.0%

    		 

     

      Mining & Logging

    23.1

    22.7

    23.1

    0.4

    1.8%

    0.0

    0.0%

    		 

     

      Construction

    255.0

    256.7

    262.2

    -1.7

    -0.7%

    -7.2

    -2.7%

    		 

     

      Manufacturing

    566.2

    565.4

    567.8

    0.8

    0.1%

    -1.6

    -0.3%

    		 

     

    Service Providing Industries

    5,285.6

    5,270.3

    5,206.7

    15.3

    0.3%

    78.9

    1.5%

    		 

     

      Trade, Transportation & Utilities

    1,134.0

    1,135.8

    1,144.1

    -1.8

    -0.2%

    -10.1

    -0.9%

    		 

     

      Information

    93.1

    92.0

    94.4

    1.1

    1.2%

    -1.3

    -1.4%

    		 

     

      Financial Activities

    342.3

    341.8

    339.0

    0.5

    0.1%

    3.3

    1.0%

    		 

     

      Professional & Business Services

    839.6

    837.9

    844.5

    1.7

    0.2%

    -4.9

    -0.6%

    		 

     

      Education & Health Services

    1,350.0

    1,342.1

    1,290.4

    7.9

    0.6%

    59.6

    4.6%

    		 

     

      Leisure & Hospitality

    570.7

    567.0

    557.4

    3.7

    0.7%

    13.3

    2.4%

    		 

     

      Other Services

    261.7

    259.1

    255.2

    2.6

    1.0%

    6.5

    2.5%

    		 

     

      Government

    694.2

    694.6

    681.7

    -0.4

    -0.1%

    12.5

    1.8%

    		 

     

    For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    		 

    Note: February 2024 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on March 22nd, 2024.

    DLI Media Contact Details

    L&I Press Inquiries

    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Trevor Monk

    Communications Director
    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Danielle Woods

    Press Secretary
    Department of Labor and Industry Media