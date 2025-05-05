Occupational & Industrial Safety
Occupational and Industrial Safety makes sure people follow safety rules for building construction, elevators, flammable liquids, and other special jobs.
Workers' Compensation
Workers' Compensation helps keep workers safe and healthy on and off the job.
Labor Management Relations
Labor management relations is about making sure workers and bosses work well together.
Labor Law
Pennsylvania labor law includes rules about pay, work hours, jobs, and time off for family or medical reasons.
Unemployment Compensation (UC)
Unemployment Compensation (UC) offers temporary income support to eligible workers who lose their jobs through no fault of their own.
Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR)
The Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) helps people with disabilities prepare, find, or keep a job.
Mediation Services
Mediation services help solve problems with jobs, housing, public places, workers' compensation, and arguments between state agencies.
Workforce Development
Pennsylvania's workforce development system enables businesses and workers to compete in the worldwide, knowledge-based economy.