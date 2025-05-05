Skip to agency navigation
    Forms & Documents

    The forms and documents page has important information about keeping safe at work, understanding your rights as an employee, and getting help if you are hurt on the job. It also has details about getting money if you can't work, and getting help to learn new skills if you need it.

    Access forms and documents from L&I programs

    Occupational & Industrial Safety

    Occupational and Industrial Safety makes sure people follow safety rules for building construction, elevators, flammable liquids, and other special jobs.

    Access BOIS documents

    Workers' Compensation

    Workers' Compensation helps keep workers safe and healthy on and off the job.

    Browse WC forms

    Labor Management Relations

    Labor management relations is about making sure workers and bosses work well together.

    Review LMR documents

    Labor Law

    Pennsylvania labor law includes rules about pay, work hours, jobs, and time off for family or medical reasons.

    Access BLLC documents

    Unemployment Compensation (UC)

    Unemployment Compensation (UC) offers temporary income support to eligible workers who lose their jobs through no fault of their own.

    Review UC documents

    Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR)

    The Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) helps people with disabilities prepare, find, or keep a job.

    Access OVR forms

    Mediation Services

    Mediation services help solve problems with jobs, housing, public places, workers' compensation, and arguments between state agencies.

    Explore Mediation documents

    Workforce Development

    Pennsylvania's workforce development system enables businesses and workers to compete in the worldwide, knowledge-based economy.

    View Workforce Development documents