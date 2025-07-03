Steelton, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) is reminding impacted Cleveland-Cliffs Steelton workers that help is available, and that the Shapiro Administration is committed to supporting them through this challenging time as plant operations wind down.

Since the steel producer announced layoffs in May, L&I has already hosted six Rapid Response Information Meetings (RRIM), which were attended by nearly 300 impacted workers. The meetings provided important information to help workers during their career transition, like available PA CareerLink® services, Unemployment Compensation (UC) guidance, health insurance options, and additional local and state resources. The Rapid Response team also hosted a job fair at the local union hall, connecting nearly 200 workers with 24 employers.

"These workers have built their lives and families around this plant, and we will not let them navigate this transition alone," said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. "Governor Shapiro has made it clear that when Pennsylvania workers are impacted, we show up with real resources, real opportunities, and real support. Our Rapid Response team is on the ground doing exactly that: helping workers take the next step forward with dignity and confidence."

L&I encourages those impacted by the plant’s idling of operations to reach out to PA CareerLink® Capitol Region for help with career counseling, job search assistance, training programs, and much more.

Rapid Response Services are federally funded benefits free to employers and workers through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). For more information about requesting Rapid Response Services, please visit PA.gov.

